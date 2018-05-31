Ben Affleck Lists Secluded Spread on Georgia’s Hampton Island Preserve

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ben Affleck House
CREDIT: Atlantic Archives/Richard Leo Johnson (via Vie Magazine); Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Location:
Ricboro, Ga.
Price:
$8.9 million
Size:
(approx.) 6,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus two guesthouse

Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at The Wall Street Journal, the two-time Oscar-winning writer, actor and producer paid $7.11 million for the approximately 87-acre, multi-residence compound overlooking the North Newport River on the ultra-private Hampton Island Preserve back in 2003, while dating Jennifer Lopez. Non-resident visitors to the approximately 4,000-acre, picturesquely pristine and mostly undeveloped island about 35 miles south of Savannah must obtain the permission of an island resident before crossing the bridge that provides access to the exclusive enclave that has a golf course and equestrian center.

Comprised of three spacious and casually but luxuriously appointed residential structures linked by oyster shell pathways, the compound is approached along a long drive that cuts through unspoiled woods. A postcard perfect picture of rustic-luxe southern gentility and used by Affleck and his family as a vacation hideaway, according to listing broker Dicky Mopper at Engel & Völkers Savannah, the compound is anchored by what’s called the “Big House,” an historically accurate Greek Revival-style plantation house of more than a 6,000-square-feet that was custom built by timber executive John Morgan in the late 1990s. Unadorned square pilasters and 24-foot-tall fluted Doric columns embellish the elegantly symmetrical exterior and period-appropriate interior details include heart of pine floorboards, tremendous, ten-foot tall sash windows and stately, 18-inch plaster ceiling moldings. Deep porches on the front and rear façades open to a spacious central receiving room with 16-foot ceiling off of which open four spacious rooms; dining room; bookshelf-lined library/study; master bedroom; and homey country kitchen and family room clad walls and ceiling in reclaimed wood. Three more en suite bedrooms for family and guests are tucked away on the ground floor.

More Dirt

A second and decidedly more rustic three-story structure ringed by deep verandas and dubbed “Oyster Cottage” spans about 10,000-square-feet and can comfortably sleep more than twenty in three master suites plus six more bunkhouse-style bedrooms fitted with built-in bunk beds salvaged from a merchant ship. The third structure, known as the “Summer House,” was designed for languidly hot and ungodly humid southern summers with a breezy screened living and dining room and both indoor and outdoor fireplaces. The property also includes a dock complex where a 38-foot mahogany sport-fishing boat christened Pilar is permanently moored and can be used as quirky additional guest quarters.

Now romantically linked to New York City-based “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus, Affleck previously lived in a plush spread in Pacific Palisades, Calif., he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner bought from Hollywood heavyweight Brian Grazer in 2009 for $17.55 million. Garner still resides there but the blockbuster “Batman” franchise star recently moved into a brand-new, spec-built Pacific Palisades mansion of his own he scooped up earlier this year for $19 million. The 12,853-square-foot white brick mansion, in the ritzy Riviera neighborhood and only about half a mile from his former home, contains seven bedrooms and seven full and two bathrooms plus a 600-square-foot guesthouse.

photo: Atlantic Archives/Richard Leo Johnson (via Vie Magazine)

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Dirt

  • Ben Affleck House

    Ben Affleck Lists Secluded Spread on Georgia’s Hampton Island Preserve

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

  • Leeza Gibbons House

    Leeza Gibbons Lists West Hollywood Tudor Cottage (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Buys Sherman Oaks Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

  • Melissa McCarthy Leasing Toluca Lake Home

    Melissa McCarthy Leases Out Toluca Lake Home

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

  • Mel Brooks Malibu House

    Mel Brooks Leases Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

  • Grant Scharbo House

    Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

  • Ellen DeGeneres Montecito Estate

    Ellen DeGeneres Makes Off-Market Sale in Montecito (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having settled into a brand-new, family sized bachelor pad mansion in Los Angeles — a bit more on that in a minute, Ben Affleck has decided to part with his secluded riverfront hideaway near rural Riceboro, Ga., setting it out for sale with an $8.9 million price tag. As noted by the property gossips at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad