Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger List Former Sherman Oaks Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Not long before Canadian pop-rocker Avril Lavigne and also Canadian Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger announced the end of their two-year marriage in the fall of 2015, via Instagram, they shelled out $5.4 million for a decidedly traditional chateau-inspired mansion in a beautifully leafy, upscale neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, Calif., that’s now back on the market at $7.999 million. Partly obscured by mature trees and secured behind high, vine-encrusted walls and imposing wrought iron gates, the late 1980s faux-chateau measures in at about 10,200-square-feet over three floors with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Double doors set into a shallow portico open to a grand foyer and even more extravagantly proportioned double-height living room with twin curved staircases, a full wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a carved stone fireplace. A bar area links the living room to a spacious formal dining room that’s nicely warmed by a fireplace but somewhat curiously situated an inconveniently substantial distance from the kitchen. Beyond the dining room there’s a partly paneled office and a small, mirror-walled gym/yoga studio with a hidden staircase that provides discreet access directly from the second floor master bedroom. At more than 20-feet-wide and around 36-feet-long under a coffered ceiling, the colossal combination eat-in kitchen and family room provides plenty of space for a cozy TV lounge with built-in media cabinet and a chef-accommodating high-end kitchen with multiple fridges, three dishwashers and two massive work islands.

More Dirt Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Seek Sale of Former Los Angeles Mini-Estate

Behind the kitchen there’s a small bedroom with private bathroom plus a small laundry room and a breezeway that connects the house to a semi-detached three-car garage. Four good-sized and en suite guest and family bedrooms occupy one wing of the second floor while the master suite privately occupies another. The baronial master bedroom features an elegant fireplace and four sets of French doors that open to Juliet balconies as well as a fitted walk-in closet that stretches to more than 20-feet-long and a meandering, beige-tiled spa-style bathroom appointed with a morning bar. Above the garage, a professional quality home theater includes a separate lounge with bathroom and candy/refreshment bar complete with under-counter ice maker and beverage cooler.

A quick comparison with marketing materials from the time of the 2015 purchase indicates little was altered over the course of Lavigne and Kroegers’ brief marital residency. No substantial improvements appear to have been made to the kitchen, master bathroom or backyard and, indeed, the same unremarkable if probably ridiculously expensive chandeliers hang in the living and dining rooms. A heavy-duty buck or two was spent, however, to convert a vast third floor attic space into a sprawling entertainment complex that features vaulted ceilings, multiple skylights, a stone-faced fireplace and a large wet bar. There’s also a 400-square-foot bonus room and a bathroom.

Outside of the kitchen and family room, a flagstone paved loggia covered by a louvered trellis fitted with numerous ceiling heaters is anchored at one end by a fireplace at the other by an outdoor kitchen and grilling area. Beyond the loggia, a flat expanse of lawn spreads out between a sun-dappled sport court and a dark-bottom saltwater swimming pool and spa set amid verdant plantings and privacy hedges.

listing photos: Pacific Union