You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FOR RENT: Anthony Bourdain’s Midtown Manhattan Aerie

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
AnthonyBourdain_NYCTWC2
AnthonyBourdain_NYCTWC3
AnthonyBourdain_NYCTWC4
AnthonyBourdain_NYCTWC5
View Gallery 8 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$14,200 per month
Size:
1,283 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the property at some point after his 2016 split from his second wife, Ottavia Busia. On the 64th-floor of the twin-towered complex across from always bustling Columbus Circle at the southwest corner of Central Park, the 1,283-square-foot aerie has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and knee-buckling city and Hudson River views through floor-to-ceiling picture windows.

Pared down interior spaces feature crisp white walls and matte-finished blonde hardwoods, traditional strip planks in the bedrooms and a more fanciful herringbone pattern in the living room. A slim entrance hall passes an unquestionably compact but expensively outfitted and efficiently arranged galley kitchen with marble counter tops before it opens to a not-quite 20-foot-long combination living/dining room. Bedrooms are separated for maximum privacy on opposite sides of the living room, the slightly large master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a windowless marble bathroom.

More Dirt

Residents of the building not only have convenient access to a Whole Foods market in the building’s basement but a plethora of pampering services and amenities that include a fully staffed lobby with concierge, an extensive health club and spa with swimming pool, a resident’s lounge and private screening room, a landscaped terrace, and an on-site parking garage.

Romantically linked at the time of his June 2018 suicide to Italian actress and activist Asia, Bourdain and Busia paid $3.35 million for a two-unit combination apartment on a low floor of a full-service high-rise on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in late 2013. Property records suggest Busia retains ownership of the three-bedroom and three-bathroom unit.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Dirt

  • Anthony Bourdain House

    FOR RENT: Anthony Bourdain’s Midtown Manhattan Aerie

    Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the […]

  • Trey Anastasio House

    Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio Loses Big on Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Cottage

    Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the […]

  • Tamar Braxton House

    Tamar Braxton Takes $1.25 Million Hit on Sale of Calabasas Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the […]

  • Vince Vaughn House

    Vince Vaughn Sells Celeb-Pedigreed Pad in L.A.’s Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the […]

  • Matt Lauer House

    Matt Lauer Gets More Than Asking Price in Manhattan

    Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the […]

  • Caterina Scorsone Lists Spanish Villa in

    'Grey's Anatomy' Actress Caterina Scorsone Puts Silver Lake Spanish on the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad