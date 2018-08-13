FOR RENT: Anthony Bourdain’s Midtown Manhattan Aerie

Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reports a high-floor condo at New York City’s swanky Time Warner Center associated with late chef and globe-trotting TV personality Anthony Bourdain has come available for rent at $14,200 per month. Property records indicate the high floor condo was never owned by the irascible “Parts Unknown” host who likely leased the property at some point after his 2016 split from his second wife, Ottavia Busia. On the 64th-floor of the twin-towered complex across from always bustling Columbus Circle at the southwest corner of Central Park, the 1,283-square-foot aerie has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and knee-buckling city and Hudson River views through floor-to-ceiling picture windows.

Pared down interior spaces feature crisp white walls and matte-finished blonde hardwoods, traditional strip planks in the bedrooms and a more fanciful herringbone pattern in the living room. A slim entrance hall passes an unquestionably compact but expensively outfitted and efficiently arranged galley kitchen with marble counter tops before it opens to a not-quite 20-foot-long combination living/dining room. Bedrooms are separated for maximum privacy on opposite sides of the living room, the slightly large master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a windowless marble bathroom.

Residents of the building not only have convenient access to a Whole Foods market in the building’s basement but a plethora of pampering services and amenities that include a fully staffed lobby with concierge, an extensive health club and spa with swimming pool, a resident’s lounge and private screening room, a landscaped terrace, and an on-site parking garage.

Romantically linked at the time of his June 2018 suicide to Italian actress and activist Asia, Bourdain and Busia paid $3.35 million for a two-unit combination apartment on a low floor of a full-service high-rise on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in late 2013. Property records suggest Busia retains ownership of the three-bedroom and three-bathroom unit.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman