Annie Lennox Buys Modernist Home Atop Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Annie Lennox Nichols Canyon Home
AnnieLennox_HH2
AnnieLennox_HH3
AnnieLennox_HH4
AnnieLennox_HH5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.375 million
Size:
2,723 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Four-time Grammy-winning Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox, also a 2004 Golden Globe and Oscar winner in the original song category, has put down architecturally significant real estate roots in Los Angeles with the not quite $4.4 million purchase of a scrupulously restored and smartly expanded 1960s high-modernist pavilion designed by eminent mid-century architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman.

The property is secreted up a long, gated driveway shared with a couple of other homes and photogenically nestled on a high, flat bluff in a rugged canyon setting surrounded by simply planted gardens and manicured lawns on more than three-quarters of an acre near the top of Nichols Canyon. The residence comprises a modest 2,700 square feet of rigorously tailored and austere yet comfortable clean-lined living space with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Pale, almost white, hardwood floors and exposed post-and-beam structural elements on the ceiling provide expansive horizontal planes held in place by vast expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows that visually confuse any easy distinction between indoor and outdoor living spaces. A white brick fireplace grounds the airy, uncluttered living room that spills out to a deep deck daringly cantilevered over the canyon with postcard-ready, cross-canyon sunset views. In the sleekly minimalistic kitchen and dining area, a massive bank of telescopic floor-to-ceiling windows vanishes into the walls.

A main floor guest bedroom with built-in desk opens to a slim deck that surrounds a picturesquely positioned plunge-sized infinity-edge swimming pool; the master suite connects through a solid wall of windows to a secluded patio that steps up to a grassy yard and entertainment terrace. Sequestered on the lower floor, a third and notably ample en suite bedroom with private deck is joined by a powder room and discrete sauna with exterior entry.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker

 

