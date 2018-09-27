WeHo Penthouse of Late Film Editor Anne V. Coates Comes for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” with “endless possibilities” on the top floors of a 1970s complex between Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards, the duplex condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,826-square-feet.

A long entrance gallery with elegant if decoratively old-fashioned and well-worn parquet flooring, not to mention a mirror-backed wet bar perfect for grabbing a quick drink on the way in, leads to a voluminously grand, double-height living room. There are thick wood beams across the ceiling, a floridly carved wood mantelpiece around the fireplace and a towering wall of windows and glass sliders to a slim balcony that overlooks the complex’s courtyard and swimming pool. The parquet extends from the living room into a compact dining nook but switches to octagonal terra-cotta tiles with light blue square insets in the fairly pedestrian galley-style kitchen that includes updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, a lofted den that opens to a private terrace with views of the surrounding building tops shares an unremarkable hall bathroom with a guest bedroom while the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom with démodé duo-tone rose-colored ceramic tiles atop a long, double-sink vanity and around a jetted bathtub tucked into a niche under a small skylight.

The penthouse unit, which carries $720 in monthly HOA fees, transfers with two deeded parking spaces in a secured garage and the complex provides residents landscaped courtyard gardens, both indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis, a small fitness room and a recreation room with pool table.

Coates, whose career spanned an astonishing six decades, earned an Oscar for cutting the epic 1962 historical drama “Lawrence of Arabia” and was subsequently nominated for four more Oscars, including for the 1980 classic “Elephant Man.” Coates’ later and characteristically deft handiwork includes Steven Soderbergh’s 2000 bio-drama “Erin Brockovich” and, one of her last professional endeavors, the blockbuster carnal thriller “Fifty Shades of Gray.” In 2016 Coates received a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate