You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WeHo Penthouse of Late Film Editor Anne V. Coates Comes for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
AnneVCoates_WeHo2
AnneVCoates_WeHo3
AnneVCoates_WeHo4
AnneVCoates_WeHo5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
West Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$750,000
Size:
1,826 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” with “endless possibilities” on the top floors of a 1970s complex between Sunset and Santa Monica Boulevards, the duplex condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,826-square-feet.

A long entrance gallery with elegant if decoratively old-fashioned and well-worn parquet flooring, not to mention a mirror-backed wet bar perfect for grabbing a quick drink on the way in, leads to a voluminously grand, double-height living room. There are thick wood beams across the ceiling, a floridly carved wood mantelpiece around the fireplace and a towering wall of windows and glass sliders to a slim balcony that overlooks the complex’s courtyard and swimming pool. The parquet extends from the living room into a compact dining nook but switches to octagonal terra-cotta tiles with light blue square insets in the fairly pedestrian galley-style kitchen that includes updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, a lofted den that opens to a private terrace with views of the surrounding building tops shares an unremarkable hall bathroom with a guest bedroom while the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom with démodé duo-tone rose-colored ceramic tiles atop a long, double-sink vanity and around a jetted bathtub tucked into a niche under a small skylight.

More Dirt

The penthouse unit, which carries $720 in monthly HOA fees, transfers with two deeded parking spaces in a secured garage and the complex provides residents landscaped courtyard gardens, both indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis, a small fitness room and a recreation room with pool table.

Coates, whose career spanned an astonishing six decades, earned an Oscar for cutting the epic 1962 historical drama “Lawrence of Arabia” and was subsequently nominated for four more Oscars, including for the 1980 classic “Elephant Man.” Coates’ later and characteristically deft handiwork includes Steven Soderbergh’s 2000 bio-drama “Erin Brockovich” and, one of her last professional endeavors, the blockbuster carnal thriller “Fifty Shades of Gray.” In 2016 Coates received a Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Dirt

  • Anne Coates Condo

    WeHo Penthouse of Late Film Editor Anne V. Coates Comes for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

  • Demi Lovato Hous

    Demi Lovato Price Chops Laurel Canyon Contemporary

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

  • Cirkut Studio City Home

    Cirkut Plugs in to Jennie Garth’s Studio City House (EXCLUSIVE)

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

  • Greg Mathis Sells Tarzana Home

    Greg Mathis Judges It’s Time to Sell His Tarzana Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

  • Shane Smith Selling Tribeca Loft

    Vice's Shane Smith Puts Tribeca Loft Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

  • Kris Jenner House

    Kris Jenner Picks Up Ultra-Modern Desert Mansion

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

  • Tobey Maguire House

    Tobey Maguire Lists Bare Land in Brentwood

    A West Hollywood penthouse condominium owned by late, great English-born film editor Anne V. Coates has come to market not quite six months after her May 2018 passing, at 92, with an asking price of $750,000. Listed with Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and fairly described in listing descriptions as a “cosmetic fixer” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad