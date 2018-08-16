Anna Faris Sheds Hollywood Hills House

“Mom” star Anna Faris had to settle for substantially less than its original $2.5 million asking price but she sold her former home in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif. for $2.09 million. Faris, who appeared in the popular early 2000’s “Scary Movie” franchise and can currently be seen on the silver screen sleeper hit “Overboard,” a remake of the iconic 1980s comedy, purchased the property in late 2005 for $1.995 million and shared it with her first ex-husband, actor Ben Indra, before she shared it with her now second ex-husband, sit-com actor turned action flick star Chris Pratt. Tucked into a secluded cul-de-sac on two street-to-street parcels that together span nearly an acre of mostly hillside land, the single-story, 1950s ranch-style residence has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,563-square-feet.

With a chunky fireplace and lustrous, honey-toned hardwood floors that run throughout the house, the combination living and dining room opens through a wall of wood-trimmed floor-to-ceiling picture windows to a lagoon-style swimming pool and flagstone paved terrace surrounded by tropical plantings. Upgraded with up-to-date appliances and loads of storage, the kitchen includes a breakfast area with glass sliders to a small terrace perfect for a barbecue. Both guest bedrooms open to secluded patios as does the master suite that also offers a wall of closets and what marketing materials described as “an indulgent hotel spa-style bath” with steam shower. A railroad tie staircase climbs the steep and planted hillside behind swimming pool and house to a picturesque, partly flag stone paved plateau with fire pit, Bocci ball court and through the trees canyon and city lights view.

The year after they made a baby in 2012, Faris and Pratt upgraded to a larger, approximately 4,300-square-foot Mediterranean residence almost directly across the street they scooped up in early 2013 for $3.3 million from Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino.

Listing photos: Core Real Estate Group