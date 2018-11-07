You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Seek Sale of Former Los Angeles Mini-Estate

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.995 million
Size:
4,710 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

After almost a decade of marriage and more than a year after they separated, “Mom” star Anna Faris and “Guardians of the Galaxy” superhero franchise star Chris Pratt recently finalized their by-all-accounts amicable divorce so it’s no surprise to avid celebrity real estate watchers they’ve put their secluded former home in Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at $4.995 million.

The erstwhile couple, both of whom have moved on romantically, he to author and American aristocrat Katherine Schwarzenegger and she to “Overboard” cinematographer Michael Barrett, purchased the mini-estate from Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino in the spring of 2013 for $3.3 million, a substantial amount above the $2.975 million asking price. Built in the late 1970s on close to two-thirds of an acre in the celeb-studded Nichols Canyon area, the low-key Mediterranean hides behind secured gates and high hedges with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,710-square-feet.

Lush plantings and towering palm trees frame an inset porch accented with delicate filigreed screens, a tiled fountain and double glass doors that open to a turreted foyer with chalky white stucco walls and a soaring exposed wood ceiling. A series of archways lead to an airy living room anchored by a fireplace with carved wood mantelpiece; a formal dining room somewhat curiously outfitted with a projection TV system; and an oak-paneled library/den that has a walk-in wet bar and integrated media equipment. Arranged around a center island, the eat-in kitchen overlooks the swimming pool with ordinary brown speckled granite countertops and top-end up-to-date stainless steel appliances.

A main floor bedroom with backyard access and nearby bathroom is suitable as a home office, staff suite or guest room while two more amply proportioned guest bedrooms share the second floor with a spacious master suite that includes a sitting area with fireplace, a wrought iron railed balcony, two custom-fitted walk-in closets and a luxuriously outfitted if somewhat decoratively dated bathroom with jetted tub and over-sized, multi-person steam shower.

A lengthy poolside loggia with an outdoor kitchen and built-in barbecue offers several lounging and dining spaces decadently warmed by flush-mounted heaters in a wood-paneled ceiling. Next to the tile-accented saltwater swimming pool and spa is a built-in fire pit and, all but completely obscured by a high hedge and encircled by an unattractive but practical chain link fence, a lighted tennis court is overlooked by a tented and curtained, open-air pavilion decked out as a professional gym and massage space.

Until earlier this year, when it sold for a bit below $2.1 million, Faris owned a second and smaller, 2,600-square-foot ranch-style residence almost directly across the street that she bought while married to her first ex-husband, actor Ben Indra, in late 2005 for close to $2 million.

  • Chris Pratt House

    Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Seek Sale of Former Los Angeles Mini-Estate

  • Tony Hale Lists Los Feliz Home

    'Veep' Star Tony Hale Has Los Feliz Home for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Patricia Clarkson Selling Greenwich Village Apartment

    Patricia Clarkson Looks for Sharp Buyer in NYC (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Gavin Polone Sells Ranch Home Near

    Gavin Polone Sells Home in Beverly Hills Post Office Area (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Slashes Price on City View Sunset Strip Villa

  • Robinne Lee House

    Robinne Lee Sells Hollywood Hills 'Canyon Cabana' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Ron Rifkin Jon Robin Baitz List

    Ron Rifkin and Jon Robin Baitz List Hamptons Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

