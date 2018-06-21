You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Godzilla’ Producer Alex Garcia Lists Laurel Canyon Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Pictures EVP Alex Garcia, executive producer of the blockbuster 2014 “Godzilla” and its upcoming sequels, has his updated 1920s Spanish Revival bungalow nestled into the foothills just above the base of Laurel Canyon up for sale at $1.45 million. Also a producer on the money minting international hit “Kong: Skull Island,” which did more than $560 million dollars in worldwide box office, Garcia acquired the 1,324-square-foot residence just over eight years ago for $995,000. Property records show he isn’t the three-bedroom and two-bathroom home’s first showbiz resident; It was owned in the late 1990s and early 2000s by choreographer, director and young adult novelist Adam Shankman.

Set into a shallow porch under a domed cupula at the top of a curved stairway flanked by tree-shaded succulent gardens, the front door opens to a pint-sized entry vestibule and living room with ebony stained hardwood floors, a coved ceiling and textured walls. A fireplace is accented with spiraling Solomonic columns and two-sets of side-by-side French doors open to a slender loggia with verdant view into the surrounding treetops. A few steps up from the living room and framed by a floor-to-ceiling arch, the dining room features a vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling and a pair slim arched glass doors that open to another balcony while the kitchen, with just enough room for a tiny table for two, sports antique terra-cotta floor tiles, slab marble counter tops dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an adjacent laundry area.

One guest bedroom has French doors to a private deck with leafy, cross-canyon view while the other guest bedroom, furnished as a den, as well as the master bedroom and the back-end of the kitchen open to a long and thin, trellis-topped al fresco dining terrace with open fireplace and raised planter notched into the hillside behind the house.

The listing is represented by Jeff Kohl and Josh Myler at The Agency.

  • Alex Garcia House

    ‘Godzilla’ Producer Alex Garcia Lists Laurel Canyon Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Tracy Morgan House

    Tracy Morgan Drops Price Tag on Former New Jersey Home (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Kyle MacLachlan Leases Hollywood Hills Home

    'Twin Peaks' Star Kyle MacLachlan Leases Out Hollywood Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

  Bob Weinstein Sells His Connecticut Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bob Weinstein Sells His Connecticut Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Kenny Rogers sells Atlanta Mansion

    Kenny Rogers Sheds Mansion in Atlanta Suburbs (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Flea Los Feliz House

    Flea and Frankie Rayder List Los Feliz Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Spike Jonze House

    Spike Jonze Picks Up Mid-Century Modern in Malibu (EXCLUSIVE)

