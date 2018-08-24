You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Glam Rocker Adam Lambert Picks Up Sunset Strip Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles, Calif.
$6.5 million
5,028 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Glam rocker Adam Lambert substantially zhuzhed up his already pretty snazzy residential circumstances with the $6.5 million purchase of an awkwardly massed but sleekly finished and vaguely Prairie-style contemporary residence perched conveniently just above L.A.’s dream-stained and ever-chic Sunset Strip. High end property market watchers will note the sale price was not only an eye-catching 18% less than the original $7.888 million asking price and nearly half of a million dollars under the final price tag of almost $7 million but $300,000 short of the amount the seller — a corporate entity tied to Avril Lavigne’s current beau Phillip Sarofim, heir to a billion dollar plus Texas energy fortune — paid for the then brand spanking new house in February 2017. With up to five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 5,028-square-foot, triple-story abode sits securely if not invisibly behind double driveway gates on a slightly more than a quarter acre street-to-street lot with a long and glittery, tree-framed city lights view from the upper level.

A raised stoop-style entrance nipped under a cantilevered overhang and a pint-sized entrance gallery bursts open to a sprawling, L-shaped living/dining/kitchen space that is plenty large enough to accommodate several seating and eating areas along with two (mismatched) fireplaces, a vertigo-inducing open-tread floating staircase and a climate controlled wine and booze display cabinet encased on three sides by frame-less floor-to-ceiling glass panels. Room wide banks of nearly floor-to-ceiling glass sliders telescopically slip into the walls and, in quintessential SoCal style, blur the difference between indoor and outdoor living and lounging spaces while a sparely outfitted state-of-the-art home theater is tucked discretely on the lower floor along with a two-car garage.

A series of sky lights top a second floor gallery that leads to several en suite guest bedrooms as well the master bedroom that opens through telescopic sliding glass doors to a slim, wrap-around balcony with open views over Los Angeles. There’s also a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a spa-style bathroom complete with a freestanding soaking tub next to a solid wall of glass and an over-sized steam shower sexed up with two semi-revealing exterior walls of floor-to-ceiling frosted glass.

Nestled into a steep, planted hillside, the surprisingly flat and reasonably spacious, tree and shrubbery privatized backyard is party ready with a built-in barbecue and bar set against a gently curved retaining wall. A linear fire feature runs alongside a lounging deck with an over the treetops city view and there’s a fair amount of drought busting, easy maintenance faux-grassing next to an infinity edged swimming pool and spa.

Not for lack of trying, the famously theatrical and often assiduously maquillaged performer, season eight runner-up on “American Idol” and season eight judge on “The X Factor” who spent the last several years touring the globe as lead vocalist of a reconstituted version of the legendary 1970s band Queen, has yet to sell another sleekly contemporary home that is also just above the Sunset Strip. Gracious and complimentary about actor Rami Malek’s turn as Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Lambert purchased the not quite 3,800-square-foot, Streamline Moderne-esque home in 2014 for $2.995 million and unsuccessfully had it for sale in late 2017 and early 2018 at $3.995 million.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

