Adam Carolla Lists Home in La Cañada Flintridge (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Adam Carolla Sells La Canada Home
AdamCarolla_LCFS2
AdamCarolla_LCFS3
AdamCarolla_LCFS4
AdamCarolla_LCFS5
Location:
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
Price:
$3.395 million
Size:
3,980 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Veteran comedian and powerhouse podcaster Adam Carolla has listed a family-sized mid-century ranch-style residence in L.A.’s discreetly well-to-do La Cañada Flintridge community for a smidgen below $3.4 million. Carolla, whose podcast “The Adam Carolla Show” is a Guinness World Records holder for the most downloaded podcast and who has hosted a variety of reality TV shows, acquired the suburban spread just over three years ago for $2.5 million.

Restored and renovated by Carolla to maintain its original architectural spirit, the single-story residence feels more than just a little like an airy Palm Springs vacation rental with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in not quite 4,000 square feet. Newly installed terrazzo floors flow throughout the vast, open-plan living and entertaining spaces that include a cavernous combination living and dining room under a vaulted ceiling with a white brick fireplace and a soaring wall of windows. The brand new kitchen, with unusual powder-blue cabinets offset against creamy countertops and black tile backsplashes, sits between the living/dining room and a smaller family room. Two vintage tiled bathrooms — one in baby blue, the other in celadon — are shared by four guest bedrooms. The redone master suite was soundproofed and includes a crisply modern bathroom and a sumptuous dressing room.

A broad terrace outside the living and family room — also painted light blue — steps down to a new swimming pool and spa set amid a lush lawn surrounded by a dense wall of mature trees.

Carolla, who occasionally pops up on celebrity-driven reality TV shows including “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Celebrity Apprentice,” previously owned a 1920s Spanish hacienda-style home just around the corner that he bought in 2013 for just over $2.9 million and sold in 2015 for not quite $3.4 million. And, in late 2015, he paid a bit more than $1.8 million for a dilapidated home, also in La Cañada Flintridge, which has since been razed. That property is back up for sale as vacant land with two sets of plans for potential houses and an asking price that’s pushing up on $2.9 million.

  • Ryan Eggold Los Angeles Home

    'Blacklist' Actor Ryan Eggold’s Hollywood Hills Pad Up for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Riot Games Co-Founder Marc Merrill Lists

    Marc Merrill Game to Sell Santa Monica Property (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Adam Carolla Lists Home in La

    Adam Carolla Lists Home in La Cañada Flintridge (EXCLUSIVE)

  • David Beckham House

    David and Victoria Beckham Make Bank on Secret Sale in Beverly Hills

  • Bradley Cooper House

    Bradley Cooper Picks Up $13.5 Million Manhattan Townhouse

  • Eric Roth House

    ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter Eric Roth Lists Linda Ronstadt’s Former Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Susie Essman House

    Susie Essman Lists Bucolic Spread in Upstate New York

