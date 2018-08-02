Soap Star Aaron Lustig Slips Out of Sherman Oaks Ranch House (EXCLUSIVE)

Soap star Aaron Lustig, who earned a 1997 Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the same physician on both “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” sold an updated, circa 1930s ranch-style residence in an unsung area of Sherman Oaks, Calif., for $1.21 million. Lustig, who’s popped up on dozens of television programs including “NYPD Blue,” “Desperate Housewives,” and, more recently, “Transparent,” purchased the property about 3.5 years ago for exactly $1 million and first listed it earlier this year at $1.338 million. Fronting a fairly busy boulevard but tucked almost entirely out of view behind a tangle of hedges and other shrubbery that mostly hide a wrought iron security fence, the 1,898-square-foot single-story home has three bedrooms plus a den and three renovated bathrooms.
A long, brick-paved porch looks out on a slender, verdant and grassy yard and appealingly shades a tomato-red front door that opens to a small foyer. The living room features refinished original hardwood floors, an imposing fireplace, a row of plantation shuttered windows and a shallow vaulted ceiling with a single, ridge-line exposed beam while the separate dining room has a polished brick floor and a bank of floor-to-ceiling glass doors to the backyard. The kitchen, which less than ideally doubles as the laundry room, is fitted in an up-to-date if fairly generic manner with traditional raised-panel cabinetry, pale beige counter tops and, somewhat unusually, the same darker beige tile applied to both the floor and the backsplashes.
Per listing descriptions, guest bedrooms are “generous” in size and the master bedroom opens through French doors to the predominantly brick-paved and completely hedge encircled backyard that comprises a spacious dining and lounging terrace amid a flowering garden under strands of lights hung between trees along with a built-in barbecue and snack bar, custom vegetable garden planters and a recently re-done saltwater swimming pool and inset spa conveniently equipped with a motorized cover.
Lustig was represented in the transaction by Michele Downing and Michelle Chavoor of Pacific Union and the buyer was repped by The Agency’s Nick Collins.
Listing photos: Pacific Union