‘Pirates’ Screenwriter Terry Rossio Slammed on Twitter for N-Word Tweet

“Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Shrek” screenwriter Terry Rossio is drawing ire on Twitter after he included the N-word in a tweet arguing against vaccines.

Replying Thursday night to “The 100” writer Julie Benson, who had posted a call for people to contribute to vaccination efforts, Rossio wrote: “My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n—-r and makes as little sense.” (Rossio used of the full word.)

Rossio has been hired to write the “Jonny Quest” film for Warner Bros., to be directed by Lego Batman director Chris McKay.

Twitter users were quick to point out that calling someone anti-vaccination was absolutely not equivalent to calling them the N-word.

Among them were writer Jeff Grubb, who said facetiously, “God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalize vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That’s just history.”

In 2016, Rossio said he would adapt the book “Callous Disregard” from the director of the controversial “Vaxxed.” Among his other credits are the 1992 “Aladdin” and “The Lone Ranger”

Disney had no comment.