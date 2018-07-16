Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of California Contemporary Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

After setting it out as a fully furnished luxury rental last year at $15,000 per month, Sandra Bullock has now decided she’d like to completely sever ties with a home she’s long owned above L.A.’s Sunset Strip, listing it for sale on the open market at $2.995 million. The 2010 Oscar winner for “The Blind Side,” currently in theaters as part of the star-studded cast of the heist comedy film “Ocean’s 8” and scheduled to appear with Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich in Netflix’s upcoming post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “Bird Box,” hopes to more than double her money on the unassuming and fully updated 1940s California contemporary she picked up in early 2001 for $1.485 million. Tucked up behind the illustrious and ever-chic Chateau Marmont Hotel next door to a home long owned but not recently occupied by Cameron Diaz, the unassuming 3,153-square-foot residence has three and potentially four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A skylight topped, atrium-like entrance filled with tall and leafy plantings leads to a comfortably commodious living room with angled fireplace, exceptionally high ceiling and a built-in media wall discreetly hidden behind a series of sliding wall panels. With black granite countertops on unadorned snow-white cabinetry and designer stainless steel appliances, the spacious and sleekly contemporary eat-in kitchen is arranged around a doublewide center island under a vaulted and sky light punctuated ceiling. Glass doors open the room to the courtyard-style backyard and swimming pool. Furnished as a gym, one of the two guest bedrooms has a sleeping loft accessed by a spiral staircase; a potential fourth bedroom is decked out as a home office with built in desks that line the walls; and the master suite includes a good-sized bedroom with vaulted ceiling and backyard access through a bank of wood-trimmed glass doors plus a bathroom that’s large enough to easily accommodate a full-length chaise lounge and fitted with a deep soaking tub set on rustic wood blocks and a separate steam shower.

Lush, tropical gardens incorporate stepping stone pathways, secluded patios and water features amid leafy stands of bamboo and a tented and curtained loggia with peek-a-boo city lights view that overlooks a swimming pool and spa set into a flag stone-paved terrace.

Bullock is well known among celebrity property watchers for her deep portfolio of multi-million dollar residences spread all across America. In Los Angeles, she maintains two non-contiguous high-floor condos at the star-stacked Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood, one of which was previously owned by Matthew Perry, as well as an 8,000-plus-square-foot Tudor mansion behind gates in Beverly Hills that she picked up in 2011 for $16.19 million and was previously owned by Marlo Thomas, David Geffen, radio tycoon Norm Pattiz and Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton. In addition to a healthy handful or more of mostly modest investment properties in and around Austin, Texas, the top-earning star’s residential holdings also include: a petite townhouse in downtown New York City’s Soho ‘hood snagged in 2000 for $3.35 million; an ornately detailed 6,615-square-foot wedding cake of a residence in the fabled Garden District of New Orleans, La., scooped up in 2008 for $2.25 million; a ski chalet on more than five acres in Jackson Hole, Wyo.; and an oceanfront hideaway on Georgia’s scenic Tybee Island snatched up in 2001 for $1.495 million and, for those with the dough, available as a high-end, short-term vacation rental at a rate of around $1,400 per night with a four-night minimum.

