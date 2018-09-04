Demi Lovato Selling Home Where She Overdosed

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Demi Lovato
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million.

The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow.

The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced with the deadly substance fentanyl. Paramedics found her unconscious at the house on Tuesday, July 24, and administered Narcan to reverse the opioid overdose. She spent 10 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and has not returned to the house since, as she directly went to rehab after being released from the hospital.

Lovato bought the house in September 2016 for $8.3 million, and it quickly became plagued with problems. In January 2017, the house was in danger of sliding down the side of a mountain after storms compromised the ground. A mudslide surged into her driveway, endangering the hillside. Documents from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety determined in July that the problem with the hillside had been corrected.

The listing for the home says it is located on a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont and boasts views “from downtown to the Pacific Ocean,” and an outdoor area that includes a grilling area, a zero-edge pool, and a gazebo. Inside, there is a chef’s kitchen with marble counter tops, a master suite with dual walk-in closets, a bar and media room, and a “sky lounge terrace.”

Popular on Variety

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

More Dirt

  • Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Selling Home Where She Overdosed

    Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million. The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow. The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced […]

  • Juliie Yorn Sells Brentwood Home

    Julie Yorn Quickly Lands a Buyer in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

    Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million. The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow. The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced […]

  • Morena Baccarin Sells Spanish Duplex

    Morena Baccarin Sells Atwater Village Duplex (EXCLUSIVE)

    Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million. The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow. The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced […]

  • Gary Auerbach Lists Venice Bungalow

    Reality TV Pioneer Gary Auerbach Lists Venice Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

    Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million. The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow. The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced […]

  • Dick Cavett House

    Dick Cavett Re-Lists Fabled Hamptons Hideaway With Huge Price Chop

    Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million. The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow. The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced […]

  • Russell Simmons House

    Disgraced Music Mogul Russell Simmons Quickly Sells Sunset Strip Spanish

    Demi Lovato is selling the home that she overdosed in for $9.49 million. The 8080 Laurel View Drive, 5,546 sq ft, four bedroom, five bathroom house came up for sale Monday morning, as seen on a listing on Zillow. The singer was found in the Hollywood Hills home after reportedly overdosing on Oxycodone that was laced […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad