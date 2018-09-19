You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jamie Foxx’s Eyewear Line Celebrates First Anniversary With New Funding

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jamie Foxx Prive Revaux Eyewear launch event, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves.

The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has acquired a significant minority stake in the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, though TSG has also backed brands like REVOLVE, vitaminwater, Smashbox Cosmetics and PAIGE.

The new investment comes as Privé Revaux announces some ambitious new strategies to grow the brand. First launched last June as an e-commerce site, the company opened their first brick-and-mortar store, a 5400 square-foot space in the heart of Times Square, six months later.

Co-founder Schottenstein tells Women’s Wear Daily that the goal is to open up in other major cities, noting that the company is finalizing a location for a store in Los Angeles, and looking at an international location as well. Privé Revaux “kiosks” will also start expanding in malls here in the U.S. Currently, there are a dozen Privé Revaux-branded kiosks in operation, including four in Miami. Eleven more are rolling out in Los Angeles this month.

More Dirt

With more than 100 frame styles that are all priced at $29.95, the affordable luxury brand counts Jennifer Lopez, Cara Delevingne, Katie Holmes and Hailey Baldwin as fans. The brand released a capsule collection with Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch this year, and Schottenstein says more celebrity collaborations are “in the works,” including capsules with co-founders, Steinfeld and Benson.

Foxx, meantime, says the new investment shows the company is moving in the right direction. “Collaborating with TSG is an honor,” the actor says in a press release. “One look at their portfolio and you know these guys mean business. I couldn’t be more excited about Privé Revaux’s future.”

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Dirt

  • Jamie Foxx Prive Revaux Eyewear launch

    Jamie Foxx’s Eyewear Line Celebrates First Anniversary With New Funding

    Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves. The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has […]

  • ariana grande reebok campaign rapide sneaker

    Ariana Grande Revealed as Face of Reebok's New Campaign

    Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves. The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has […]

  • Sandra Bullock House

    Sandra Bullock Sells California Ranch House Above L.A.’s Sunset Strip

    Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves. The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has […]

  • Paige Hemmis House

    DIY Expert Paige Hemmis Buys Blank Slate in Calabasas (EXCLUSIVE)

    Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves. The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has […]

  • Steve Mnuchin House

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Lists Posh Park Avenue Duplex

    Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves. The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has […]

  • Max Martin House

    Max Martin Lists Super-Chic Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    Privé Revaux, the affordable fashion eyewear brand founded by a handful of Hollywood players, is marking its first year in business with some big moves. The brand, which also counts Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, Dave Osokow and entrepreneur David Schottenstein as investors, announced last month that TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm, has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad