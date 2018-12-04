×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Head of Original Content Gives Streaming Network Fresh New Look

By

Editorial Director, Home Media Magazine

Thomas's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Susanne Daniels

The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4.

Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it had had since its 2015 launch — a name that had subjected the service, build around long-form scripted and unscripted programming, to smirks and raised eyebrows due to a similarly named porn site.

Daniels conceded at July’s Television Critics Assn.’s summer press tour that the old name “didn’t really speak to what the service was to viewers.”

Indeed, YouTube’s more sophisticated pay service provides not just ad-free streaming of regular YouTube videos — and the option to download content for offline viewing, but also exclusive original content, much of it produced in collaboration with the site’s major contributors.
That plays right into Daniels’ wheelhouse. A veteran entertainment executive who most recently was president of programming at MTV and, before that, president of Lifetime Television and the WB, Daniels has led the development of some of TV’s most iconic shows, from “Dawson’s Creek” and “Charmed” to “Smallville,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

She’s now leading YouTube’s original-content charge, including programming strategy, development, and production of series and feature films from some of YouTube’s most successful creators.

And already, there are signs that Daniels has lost none of her magic touch. Back in May, YouTube Premium’s “Cobra Kai,” a digital original that’s a spinoff of the Karate Kid movie franchise, became the fledgling channel’s first real hit, outperforming Netflix and Hulu hits including “13 Reasons Why,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Strangers Things,” according to Parrot Analytics data.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Digital

  • 'Trivia Crack' Adds New Live Game

    'Trivia Crack' Takes on 'HQ Tivia' With Live Game Mode 'Trivia Live'

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

  • Asian Pay-TV Leaders Learn to Deal

    Asian Pay-TV Leaders Learn to Deal With Industry Disruption

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

  • BR Kicks - The Drop Up

    Turner's Bleacher Report Sets B/R Kicks Sneaker-Fest Event in NYC

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

  • Tony Goncalves

    AT&T's Otter Media Lays Off 10% of Staff, Will Absorb Machinima in Reorg

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

  • Michael Wayne Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Kin Community Turns TV Stars Into Digital Dynamos

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    'Incredibles,' 'Ratatouille' Director Feted by Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

  • HyperFocal: 0

    Paramount's Bob Buchi Inducted into Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    The old Hollywood saying “perception is reality” rings true in new media. Just ask Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube, who is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. Earlier this year, YouTube’s subscription streaming service was rebranded to YouTube Premium, shedding the YouTube Red moniker it […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad