You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood’s New Leaders 2018: Digital

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Cousineau, Sarah Amos, Robin Chacko and Jonathan Hunt photographed by Michael Buckner in Los Angeles, CA
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. All are age 40 or under, and Variety has measured them by the progress of their career trajectories: do they take calculated risks? How fast have they risen in their companies? Are they innovative and employ solutions to problems that are creative? As part of the salute to the qualities that keep the town humming, filmmaker/producer Travis Knight, who founded Laika Studios and is finishing up the anticipated “Bumblebee” for Paramount, as well as Variety‘s 10 Assistants to Watch along with the New Leaders will be recognized Oct. 17, at the Jeremy Hotel rooftop in West Hollywood.

Sarah Amos

VP of Development for Marvel’s New Media team, 35

Amos oversees content for Marvel.com and third-party platforms, working with Marvel Entertainment’s other businesses to develop and create content to support various company properties. Previously, she was EP of Live Products for ABC News Digital, and oversaw editorial strategy and production for live-streaming on ABCNews.com’s multi-stream platforms and social channels. “Starting my career in journalism was amazing training in storytelling. If you can craft a compelling narrative about holiday travel, you can make any story engaging.”

Related

Robin Chacko

Senior Vice President of OTT and Product Marketing for Starz, 39

Chacko manages a digital marketing budget of nearly $100 million for Starz video-on-demand/DTC services and overhauled the Starz app to improve engagement and viewership; churn has been reduced and efficiency has increased. An inspired innovator who’s proud to have “done every job under the sun” because it helps him understand what other groups struggle with, Chacko says “the big challenge facing the industry today is that the distribution systems, the products and the customer base are all changing — and changing very rapidly.”

Steve Cousineau

Vice President, the Chernin Group, 33

A key player whose role encompasses nearly all aspects of TCG’s businesses, Cousineau often serves as point person across all major transactions, including deals in the Otter Media timeline (from the first investment in Fullscreen to acquiring Crunchyroll, forming Otter and acquiring Rooster Teeth, and ultimate sale of Otter to AT&T in August) and many seed/venture investments including Headspace, Scopely, and Uncharted Supply Co. “Surround yourself with the smartest people you can find. And take the job you’d want to do for free, but never let anybody know that fact.”

Jonathan Hunt

Senior VP Digital Strategy & Audience Development, National Geographic Partners, 33

Leads digital editorial and video, VR and 360 strategies and audience growth across social platforms and web products. Restructured Nat Geo’s social and digital teams, spurring digital content engagement growth to more than 8 billion. Diversified cross-platform content and organized the brand’s digital and social channels around four key themes; social-driven revenue has jumped 70% year over year. “I’m constantly inspired by the evolution of the industry, and I feel very optimistic about the future.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • Steve Cousineau, Sarah Amos, Robin Chacko

    Hollywood's New Leaders 2018: Digital

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Duped Advertisers, Publishers With Inflated Video Stats

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

  • Barack Obama speech Trump win

    Barack Obama Launches Video on ATTN: Channels Urging Young Americans to Vote (Watch)

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

  • Tastemade logo

    Tastemade Raises $35 Million in Funding From Investors Including Amazon

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Spotify Acquires Stake in Distrokid, Tightening Squeeze on Indie Distributors

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

  • Logan Paul THE THINNING_ NEW WORLD

    Logan Paul Gets YouTube Reprieve for 'The Thinning' Movie Sequel, Releasing Today

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

  • Hauwei: Mate 20 X Smartphone Better

    Huawei: Mate 20 X Smartphone Better Gaming Device Than Nintendo Switch

    Each year Variety’s New Leaders feature profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business. To determine this year’s worthies, Variety looked across disciplines, from television, digital, music and film, to law and finance, as well as content creators. They were proposed by their bosses and peers who have worked with them and seen their rise. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad