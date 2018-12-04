×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FandangoNow Furthers Company’s Mission to Provide Movie Access

By

Editorial Director, Home Media Magazine

Thomas's Most Recent Stories

View All
FandangoNow
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fandango

Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, rent and watch movies online and on mobile devices.

It’s a challenging business, given the continued dominance of Netflix and the other subscription streamers, but the latest numbers provided by DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group show significant gains. Digital movie sales alone grew 18% in the third quarter of 2018 and for the first time nearly offset the decline in disc purchases, while online rentals rose nearly 10%.

“We want to serve movie fans wherever and whenever they want, in whatever window the content is in,” says VP of home entertainment Cameron Douglas, who is accepting the award.

Called M-GO prior to its acquisition by Fandango in 2016, FandangoNOW serves millions of visitors a month, with more than 80,000 new release and catalog movies, next-day TV shows, and a growing library of 4K titles. The business is split fairly evenly between electronic purchases and rentals, Douglas says, and the service’s heavy push into 4K has resulted in 20% of transactions coming from the uber-HD format (when available).
FandangoNOW plays up the fact that it offers consumers the chance to stream fresh movies not yet available on subscription services such as Netflix. Instead of relying on algorithms, its entertainment options are curated by human beings and sister company Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer scores and editors’ picks.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Digital

  • YouTube Head of Original Content Gives

    YouTube Head of Original Content Gives Streaming Network Fresh New Look

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

  • 'Trivia Crack' Adds New Live Game

    'Trivia Crack' Takes on 'HQ Tivia' With Live Game Mode 'Trivia Live'

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

  • Asian Pay-TV Leaders Learn to Deal

    Asian Pay-TV Leaders Learn to Deal With Industry Disruption

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

  • BR Kicks - The Drop Up

    Turner's Bleacher Report Sets B/R Kicks Sneaker-Fest Event in NYC

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

  • Tony Goncalves

    AT&T's Otter Media Lays Off 10% of Staff, Will Absorb Machinima in Reorg

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

  • Michael Wayne Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Kin Community Turns TV Stars Into Digital Dynamos

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    'Incredibles,' 'Ratatouille' Director Feted by Variety's Home Entertainment Hall of Fame

    Digital movie sales and rentals are finally starting to gain traction, thanks to such innovative digital retailers as FandangoNOW, which is being inducted into Variety’s Home Entertainment Hall of Fame on Dec. 4. A business unit of Fandango, which sells movie tickets, FandangoNOW furthers the company’s mission of ubiquitous movie access by letting consumers buy, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad