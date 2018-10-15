Zeus to Bow Comedies from DeStorm Power, BlameItOnKway, Michael Blackson on Subscription-Video Service

Influencer-driven subscription video service Zeus is set to premiere three new original comedies this fall starring social-media stars DeStorm Power, BlameItOnKway and Michael Blackson.

The $3.99-per-month service, launched this past July, is geared around a diverse, millennial-targeted slate of premium content starring and produced by popular creators. Zeus was co-founded last year by a trio of top social-media personalities — DeStorm Power, Amanda Cerny and King Bach — and TV producer Lemuel Plummer, who serves as president and CEO.

Comedy series “Bad Escorts,” created by and starring DeStorm Power, hits Zeus on Oct. 20. Power plays a pizza-delivery man who, along with his also-struggling-to-make-ends-meet buddies form a male escort service, managed by their mutual friend Candice. After achieving a little success despite no proper training, the motley crew must learn to adapt to the unfamiliar world of male escorts.

Power, who also serves as co-president of Zeus, received a 2018 Emmy nomination for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for the streaming service’s “Caught” season one, billed as a “hip-hopera.”

BlameItOnKway’s “Titi Do You Love Me?”, premiering Nov. 4, was created by and stars the social-media comedian (whose real name is Kwaylon Rogers) in his first Zeus original series. BlameItOnKway has nearly 4 million followers and counts Tyler Perry, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner among his fans.

BlameItOnKway made a cameo as his Titi alter-ego in Janet Jackson’s tribute to her brother Michael Jackson’s video “Remember The Time,” featuring her new single “Made for Now” — and now Titi is getting a show of her own. In “Titi Do You Love Me?” the self-proclaimed (and wholly delusional) queen of beauty, style and grace is now looking for her king to fill her life. Through a series of outrageous competitions for the seven-round elimination process, the selected bachelors do their best — or worst — to be the last man standing to claim Titi as their queen.

The third new show, “Dr. Blackson,” stars Ghanaian-born comedian-actor Michael Blackson (“Next Friday”) and premieres Nov. 10. Dr. Blackson is untrained, unlicensed and uncertified — but none of that matters to his roster of troubled clients. The “advice” series is an extension of Blackson’s popular “Advice Column” segments on his Instagram page, which has 3.3 million followers.

Previous Zeus original series that have already launched include “Caught” season two starring and written by DeStorm Power; “A Taste of Dance with Amanda Cerny”; “Your Best Life,” starring and produced by King Bach; “The Lab Ratz,” starring, written and produced by Ry Doon, Luke Flipp and Marlon Webb; and “The Scholarship,” starring Young Ezee and Natalie Odell.

Zeus is available on iOS and Android mobile phones and desktop computers at thezeusnetwork.com.

Watch the trailers for Zeus’ “Bad Escorts” and “Titi Do You Love Me?”





Pictured above (l. to r.): DeStorm Power, BlameItOnKway, Michael Blackson