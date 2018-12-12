ZeniMax Agrees to Settle Facebook VR Lawsuit

Game company ZeniMax Media said it is has agreed to settle litigation against , Oculus and others alleging misappropriation of its virtual-reality technology.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

ZeniMax sued in 2014 after Id Software co-founder John Carmack joined Oculus as chief technology officer, alleging that Carmack and Oculus founder Palmer Luckey stole trade secrets and used them to create the Oculus Rift headset.

A federal jury in early 2017 returned a verdict in favor of ZeniMax, awarding $500 million in damages. Subsequently, a federal district court judge reduced the damage award to $250 million, and the parties appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The appeal was pending when the settlement was reached with Facebook.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are pleased that a settlement has been reached and are fully satisfied by the outcome,” Robert Altman, ZeniMax’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “While we dislike litigation, we will always vigorously defend against any infringement or misappropriation of our intellectual property by third parties.”

ZeniMax creates and publishes original interactive entertainment content for consoles, PCs, and handheld/wireless devices. Its divisions include Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, Id Software, Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, MachineGames, and ZeniMax Online Studios.