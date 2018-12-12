×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ZeniMax Agrees to Settle Facebook VR Lawsuit

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All

Game company ZeniMax Media said it is has agreed to settle litigation against Facebook, Oculus and others alleging misappropriation of its virtual-reality technology.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

ZeniMax sued Facebook in 2014 after Id Software co-founder John Carmack joined Oculus as chief technology officer, alleging that Carmack and Oculus founder Palmer Luckey stole trade secrets and used them to create the Oculus Rift headset.

A federal jury in early 2017 returned a verdict in favor of ZeniMax, awarding $500 million in damages. Subsequently, a federal district court judge reduced the damage award to $250 million, and the parties appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The appeal was pending when the settlement was reached with Facebook.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are pleased that a settlement has been reached and are fully satisfied by the outcome,” Robert Altman, ZeniMax’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “While we dislike litigation, we will always vigorously defend against any infringement or misappropriation of our intellectual property by third parties.”

ZeniMax creates and publishes original interactive entertainment content for consoles, PCs, and handheld/wireless devices. Its divisions include Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, Id Software, Arkane Studios, Tango Gameworks, MachineGames, and ZeniMax Online Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Digital

  • ZeniMax Agrees to Settle Facebook VR

    ZeniMax Agrees to Settle Facebook VR Lawsuit

    Game company ZeniMax Media said it is has agreed to settle litigation against Facebook, Oculus and others alleging misappropriation of its virtual-reality technology. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. ZeniMax sued Facebook in 2014 after Id Software co-founder John Carmack joined Oculus as chief technology officer, alleging that Carmack and Oculus founder Palmer Luckey stole trade secrets and used them [...]

  • Lisa Utzschneider - IAS

    IAS Taps Ex-Yahoo Sales Boss Lisa Utzschneider as CEO of Ad-Verification Firm

    Integral Ad Science (IAS), a digital ad verification company, hired Lisa Utzschneider as CEO and board member. Most recently, she was Yahoo’s chief revenue officer, exiting Yahoo with Verizon’s acquisition of the company last year. Utzschneider starts at IAS effective Jan. 7, 2019, replacing president and CEO Scott Knoll, who after eight years in the [...]

  • ‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Bumblebee’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $6.31 million through Sunday for 941 national [...]

  • Kathreen Khavari

    Kathreen Khavari Tapped by Refinery29 for 'Embrace' Comedy Pilot

    Refinery29 will begin production in 2019 on “Embrace,” a pilot from writing duo Kathreen Khavari (“Big Little Lies”) and Chuck Neal. “Embrace” will star Khavari as she comes up with an unconventional solution to prevent her Iranian immigrant parents from having to move back to Iran. Refinery29 bills the show, set in Khavari’s hometown of [...]

  • Outlander Season 4

    Starz Available for $5 a Month for Three Months Through the Holidays

    Starz is having an online holiday sale: The premium cable network is selling three months of its online streaming service for $5 per month, down from the regular price of $8.99 per month. The offer is available to new users who sign up until the end of December. Subscribers also get a 7-day free trial, [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Strictly

    Listen: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Go Long on Short-Form Entertainment

    One is a legend in the media business, the other in the tech world. But together Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman are intent on bringing the best of both worlds together for their ambitious new venture: Quibi. On the latest episode of the Variety podcast Strictly Business, the dynamic duo shared their battle plan to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad