Starz Is Coming to YouTube TV as a $9 Add-On

YouTube TV subscribers can now add Starz to their channel line-up, if they’re willing to pay a little more: Starz announced the launch of its family of premium channels on the Google-owned online TV service Tuesday.

The channels, including Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Encore Westerns, are available to YouTube TV subscribers for a monthly premium of $9. Altogether, YouTube TV is getting 14 Starz channels as part of the pact.

“The addition of STARZ on YouTube TV offers consumers another exciting new way to subscribe to our channels and access the breadth of top quality original programming and content with the freedom to watch it anywhere, anytime,” said Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch in a statement.

Google launched YouTube TV as a “skinny bundle” online TV service a little over 2 years ago. The service has since expanded its line-up to over 60 channels, including the big broadcasters ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC as well as select cable networks.

After initially focusing on mobile playback, YouTube TV expanded to smart TVs and game consoles last fall. YouTube’s base package costs subscribers $40 a month, and the service has also been offering Showtime as well as Fox Soccer Plus as premium add-ons. However, HBO is not yet available via YouTube TV.

Before teaming up with YouTube TV, Starz also struck similar distribution deals with other online TV services, including Directv Now and Sling TV.