YouTube Orders ‘The Sidemen Show’ Original Premium Series

YouTube’s is adding another show with British talent to its growing roster of originals with “The Sidemen Show.” The new series sees the eponymous group of YouTube personalities embark on adventures with celebrity guests including Nicole Scherzinger and Bear Grylls.

The U.K. is proving a key territory for YouTube in terms of its original programming. The recently-launched “Jack Whitehall: Training Days,” which is fronted by the eponymous comedian and produced by British indie producer Fulwell 73, was its first original out of Europe. Upcoming sci-fi drama “Origin,” from “The Crown” producer Left Bank, is in production.

Next up for YouTube’s global audience are “The Sidemen Show” and Whistle Sports-produced “F2 Finding Football,” a soccer-travel show in which the titular British freestyle skills experts seek out soccer culture from around the world.

The Sidemen are British-based and their series is being produced by L.A.-based Blue Ant Digital Studios and U.K.-based studio Antenna Pictures. Their show will see them and guests take on challenges in every episode such as creating their own version of a Japanese game show with DJ Steve Aoki, or making a Western movie in Hollywood with Blink 182’s Travis Barker.

Luke Hyams, the former Disney executive who is head of YouTube Originals in Europe, Middle East and Africa said “’The Sidemen Show’ remains true to the humor and inclusive camaraderie that have made the guys so popular, but supercharges each episode with challenges, stunts and special guest stars that set this series of adventures apart from anything their fans have seen them do before.”

Both U.K. series are being made for YouTube Premium, the paid-for service formerly known as Red. “F2 Finding Football” launches June 13 and “The Sidemen Show” on June 18.

The ad-free service is still set to launch in various international territories the first episodes of the shows will be on the Sidemen and F2 YouTube channels in the U.K. ahead of Premium launching this summer.

See the trailer for “The Sidemen Show” below.