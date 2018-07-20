YouTube Streams Over 180 Million Hours to TV Screens Every Day

YouTube is streaming more than 180 million hours of video to smart TVs and TV-connected devices each and every day, revealed YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Friday. Wojcicki dropped the number in a blog post updating the service’s efforts to help creators monetize their videos.

The post also reiterated that YouTube now sees over 1.9 billion logged-in users every month, a data point first mentioned by YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan at Vidcon last month.

Other numbers revealed by Wojcicki Friday: Viewer interactions including likes, comments and chats grew 60% year-over-year; the community tab, which has been available to creators with over 10,000 subscribers, is being used by over sixty million viewers every day; and live streaming watch time increased by 10x over the past 3 years.

Wojcicki also used the post, and an accompanying video, to once again highlight new and expanded monetization options that were first announced at Vidcon.

Finally, she announced that YouTube will expand its Snapchat-like Stories feature to creators with more than 10,000 subscribers in the near future.

 

