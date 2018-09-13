YouTube Orders LGBTQ Documentary About Pride Movement

Film from Oscar-winning directors Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman set to debut June 2019

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pride Parade and Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 3, 2018
CREDIT: Kim Raff

YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.

The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. Epstein and Friedman’s past work documenting the LGBTQ experience include the Oscar-winning “Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt” and Emmy Award-winning film “The Celluloid Closet.” The duo direct “State of Pride,” which is produced by digital studio Portal A.

“State of Pride” promises to capture a diverse range of LGBTQ+ perspectives on the meaning and value of the pride movement through interviews by Raymond Braun, who previously led LGBTQ outreach efforts for YouTube and has become a leading voice in the community. In the film, Braun travels to major U.S. cities and rural towns to speak with individuals about the significance the Pride event in their personal journeys. The documentary is being filmed over multiple months, covering the entirety of the Pride calendar in America and set to launch during next year’s Pride Month.

Related

“We are incredibly honored to bring this important and compelling documentary ‘State of Pride’ to people around the world,” Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “The film features powerful conversations with inspiring individuals as they open up about Pride and how it has changed over the past 50 years.”

Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD’s director of entertainment media, commented, “‘State of Pride’ is set to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies that audiences need to hear. Raymond’s unique ability to tell powerful, inclusive LGBTQ+ stories that enlighten and inspire, coupled with Rob and Jeff’s legacy of gifted storytelling, will no doubt lead to a film that showcases the true diversity of the LGBTQ community.”

“State of Pride” is developed and produced by Portal A with executive producers Nate Houghteling, Kai Hasson, and Zach Blume for Portal A, Jeffrey Friedman and Rob Epstein for Telling Pictures, and Raymond Braun. Portal A, Raymond Braun, Rob Epstein, and Jeffrey Friedman are represented by WME.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Pride Parade and Festival in Salt

    YouTube Orders LGBTQ Documentary About Pride Movement

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

  • Alexander Ludwig Midway

    'Vikings' Star Alexander Ludwig Joins Roland Emmerich's 'Midway' (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

  • Pam Lifford

    Warner Bros. Promotes Pam Lifford to President of New Global Brands and Experiences Division

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

  • French Female Producers

    Rising Female French Producers Make Their Mark

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

  • Boy Erased Trailer

    Hamptons Film Festival Sets 'Boy Erased' as Closing Night Film

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

  • Bruce Dern photographed by Shayan Asgharnia

    Bruce Dern on 'White Boy Rick,' the Secret of Acting and Trying Always to Be Fair

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

  • Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive Officer of

    Lionsgate Vice-Chair Says Studio Needs to Get Bigger

    YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman. The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad