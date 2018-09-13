YouTube Orders LGBTQ Documentary About Pride Movement

YouTube has greenlit “State of Pride,” an original feature documentary that promises an unflinching look at the significance of the gay-pride movement from award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.

The documentary is slated to debut in June 2019 on YouTube — on the free, ad-supported version of the service, not behind the YouTube Premium paywall. Epstein and Friedman’s past work documenting the LGBTQ experience include the Oscar-winning “Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt” and Emmy Award-winning film “The Celluloid Closet.” The duo direct “State of Pride,” which is produced by digital studio Portal A.

“State of Pride” promises to capture a diverse range of LGBTQ+ perspectives on the meaning and value of the pride movement through interviews by Raymond Braun, who previously led LGBTQ outreach efforts for YouTube and has become a leading voice in the community. In the film, Braun travels to major U.S. cities and rural towns to speak with individuals about the significance the Pride event in their personal journeys. The documentary is being filmed over multiple months, covering the entirety of the Pride calendar in America and set to launch during next year’s Pride Month.

“We are incredibly honored to bring this important and compelling documentary ‘State of Pride’ to people around the world,” Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. “The film features powerful conversations with inspiring individuals as they open up about Pride and how it has changed over the past 50 years.”

Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD’s director of entertainment media, commented, “‘State of Pride’ is set to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies that audiences need to hear. Raymond’s unique ability to tell powerful, inclusive LGBTQ+ stories that enlighten and inspire, coupled with Rob and Jeff’s legacy of gifted storytelling, will no doubt lead to a film that showcases the true diversity of the LGBTQ community.”

“State of Pride” is developed and produced by Portal A with executive producers Nate Houghteling, Kai Hasson, and Zach Blume for Portal A, Jeffrey Friedman and Rob Epstein for Telling Pictures, and Raymond Braun. Portal A, Raymond Braun, Rob Epstein, and Jeffrey Friedman are represented by WME.