YouTube Premium Launches French Originals

Following its international rollout in June, YouTube Premium has launched a raft of new originals in France and Germany.

The ad-free subscription service’s first French originals are “Groom” and “Troublemakers” (“Les emmerdeurs”). “Groom” centers on the son of a wealthy hotelier who must become a bellboy to reclaim his inheritance. “The comedy follows the life of a grand hotel where internal wars, romantic relationships and a total lack of professionalism often put the welfare of hotel guests on the back burner,” according to YouTube’s description.

“Troublemakers” takes place in a French village occupied by the Nazis in 1942 and follows four irresponsible teenagers who suddenly gain superpowers and join the Resistance. During their adventures, the youths learn to accept the consequences of their powers and their actions and learn to work as a team.

YouTube already announced its new German originals in Berlin last week, a mix of scripted and hybrid shows: “Neuland,” “Lefloid vs. the World” and “Bullsprit.”

“Neuland” is a multi-format variety show where David Hasselhoff plays a series regular who is ruthlessly competing with Phil Laude to be the show’s host.

In the English-speaking “Lefloid vs. the World,” YouTube creator LeFloid discusses top-trending topics, from political commentary to pop culture, with high-profile guests such as NBA star Dirk Nowitzki and the band Imagine Dragons.

“Bullsprit” follows the trio of YouTubers behind Bullshit TV. The frontman, Jannis, faces the challenge of managing the run-down gas station of his late uncle with his pals for a month so that he can inherit it. Germany’s popular rapper Haftbefehl created a soundtrack for the show.

YouTube Premium is currently available in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South Korea, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the U.K.