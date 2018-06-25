You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Premium Getting Female Buddy Comedy From AwesomenessTV

Todd Spangler

Tenea Intriago, Alexia Dox
AwesomenessTV is producing a half-hour comedy series for YouTube Premium, the internet video giant’s subscription service, revolving around the internal musings of two women as they become friends.

“Kat & June Think Stuff!” (working title) stars Tenea Intriago (“Law & Order: SVU”) as Kat and Alexia Dox (“Quick Draw”) as June. In the six-episode series about the birth of a strange but beautiful female friendship, the hopes, dreams and fears — but mostly fears — of the duo are heard out loud.

The cast is rounded out by Emily Hinkler (“The Good Doctor”) as Tessa, Elizabeth Hinkler (“The Good Doctor”) as Molly, Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live,” “Pizza Mind”) as Tiff, and Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) as David.

“Kat & June Think Stuff!” is created and written by Mackenzie Yeager (writer on “Girl Meets World” and “All Night”), with Jen Braeden (“Awkward,” “Girl Boss”) as co-showrunner. The show is executive produced by Shelley Zimmerman, Shauna Phelan, Mackenzie Yeager, and Jen Braeden.

Production on the series started Monday, June 25, in Los Angeles. No premiere date has been announced.

Pictured above: Tenea Intriago (left) and Alexia Dox

