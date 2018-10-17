You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Suffering Widespread Access Problems, Outages

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
YouTube logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services.

At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

When users tried to access YouTube videos, they encountered error messages, like the one below. In addition, visiting YouTube.com produced a blank screen with only the YouTube logo displayed. Attempts to visit individual channels on the website returned “500 Internal Server Error” messages.

On the YouTube mobile app, users saw the “Error loading / Tap to retry” error message when they attempted to play back videos. Similar to the website, the YouTube app showed blank areas on the homescreen, while navigating to the “trending,” “subscriptions” and “library” tabs returned error messages.

YouTube’s search functions were still functioning — however, the videos were not playable from the results screen.

According to user reports and outage-monitoring sites, the YouTube outages began sometime around 9 p.m. ET.

Reps for YouTube and Google did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide on How to Topple the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Suffering Widespread Access Problems, Outages

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

  • Snap Content Chief Nick Bell on

    Listen: Snap Content Chief Nick Bell on Venturing Into Scripted Series

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

  • DramaFever K-Drama Streaming Service Shuts Down

    Warner Bros.' DramaFever Korean-Drama Streaming Service Is Shutting Down

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    More Than 80 Million Subscribers Watched Netflix Rom-Coms This Summer

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix Handily Beats Q3 Subscriber Forecast, Gains 7 Million New Customers

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

  • Onedome's Unreal Garden AR Exhibit Opens

    Onedome to Open ‘Unreal Garden’ Augmented Reality Art Exhibit in San Francisco

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Is Building a TV Streaming Device (Report)

    YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services. At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad