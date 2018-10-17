YouTube Suffering Widespread Access Problems, Outages

YouTube was experiencing access problems on Tuesday evening, with unknown issues also affecting the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services.

At 9:41 p.m. ET, the Team YouTube account on Twitter posted about the technical issues: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

When users tried to access YouTube videos, they encountered error messages, like the one below. In addition, visiting YouTube.com produced a blank screen with only the YouTube logo displayed. Attempts to visit individual channels on the website returned “500 Internal Server Error” messages.

On the YouTube mobile app, users saw the “Error loading / Tap to retry” error message when they attempted to play back videos. Similar to the website, the YouTube app showed blank areas on the homescreen, while navigating to the “trending,” “subscriptions” and “library” tabs returned error messages.

YouTube’s search functions were still functioning — however, the videos were not playable from the results screen.

According to user reports and outage-monitoring sites, the YouTube outages began sometime around 9 p.m. ET.

Reps for YouTube and Google did not immediately respond to a request for more information.