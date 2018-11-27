×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube Shifts Originals Strategy to Free, Ad-Supported Shows in Pullback on Scripted

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cobra Kai Trailer
CREDIT: YouTube

YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall.

In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until now, YouTube Originals have mainly been available on its subscription service, now called YouTube Premium, although YouTube also has expanded the shows and movies it makes available on an ad-supported basis.

“As we look to 2019, we will begin making all of our YouTube Originals ad-supported to meet the growing demand of a more global fanbase,” a YouTube rep said in a statement. “This next phase of our originals strategy will expand the audience of our YouTube Original creators, and provide advertisers with incredible content that reaches the YouTube generation.”

YouTube’s originals have been a key value proposition of YouTube Premium, priced at $11.99 per month, which also offers ad-free and offline viewing. This year, according to the video platform, YouTube expanded the YouTube Premium service — initially launched in the U.S. as YouTube Red — to 29 countries and premiered more than 50 shows.

Related

YouTube’s original productions have included “Cobra Kai,” an offshoot of the “Karate Kid” movies; sci-fi series “Origin”; sitcom “Foursome”; “Escape the Night” with Joey Graceffa; and “The Thinning” dystopian films starring Logan Paul and Peyton List.

In 2015, YouTube launched its initial slate of original series and movies, which included the “Scare PewDiePie” reality-adventure series and Rooster Teeth’s “Lazer Team” sci-fi action-comedy — available only to subscribers.

YouTube hasn’t ever disclosed how many subscribers it has signed up for the premium subscription service. It also offers YouTube Music Premium, an ad-free, music-only service, for $9.99 monthly, as well as YouTube TV, a bundle of live TV channels and on-demand programming, for $40 per month.

Pictured above: YouTube original series “Cobra Kai”

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More TV

  • Cobra Kai Trailer

    YouTube Shifts Originals Strategy to Free, Ad-Supported Shows in Pullback on Scripted

    YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall. In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until […]

  • Ava DuVernay A Wrinkle in Time

    Ava DuVernay Signs Warner Bros. TV Deal

    YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall. In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until […]

  • Don Mischer

    Don Mischer to Receive Directors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award

    YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall. In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until […]

  • BABY

    Netflix Unveils Italian Original 'Baby,' Based on Real-Life Teen Prostitution Scandal

    YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall. In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until […]

  • Dan Lin Warner Bros

    Brian & Mark Gunn to Develop Ghost Hunter Drama for CBS, Dan Lin to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall. In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until […]

  • Stephen Hillenburg Spongebob

    'SpongeBob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies at 57

    YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall. In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad