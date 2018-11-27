YouTube Shifts Originals Strategy to Free, Ad-Supported Shows in Pullback on Scripted

YouTube has concluded that its investments in original programming are better placed on the free, ad-supported side — not behind a paywall.

In a significant shift in strategy, the Google-owned video platform said that starting next year, it will move to make all of its original programming available for free for anyone to watch. Until now, YouTube Originals have mainly been available on its subscription service, now called YouTube Premium, although YouTube also has expanded the shows and movies it makes available on an ad-supported basis.

“As we look to 2019, we will begin making all of our YouTube Originals ad-supported to meet the growing demand of a more global fanbase,” a YouTube rep said in a statement. “This next phase of our originals strategy will expand the audience of our YouTube Original creators, and provide advertisers with incredible content that reaches the YouTube generation.”

YouTube’s originals have been a key value proposition of YouTube Premium, priced at $11.99 per month, which also offers ad-free and offline viewing. This year, according to the video platform, YouTube expanded the YouTube Premium service — initially launched in the U.S. as YouTube Red — to 29 countries and premiered more than 50 shows.

YouTube’s original productions have included “Cobra Kai,” an offshoot of the “Karate Kid” movies; sci-fi series “Origin”; sitcom “Foursome”; “Escape the Night” with Joey Graceffa; and “The Thinning” dystopian films starring Logan Paul and Peyton List.

In 2015, YouTube launched its initial slate of original series and movies, which included the “Scare PewDiePie” reality-adventure series and Rooster Teeth’s “Lazer Team” sci-fi action-comedy — available only to subscribers.

YouTube hasn’t ever disclosed how many subscribers it has signed up for the premium subscription service. It also offers YouTube Music Premium, an ad-free, music-only service, for $9.99 monthly, as well as YouTube TV, a bundle of live TV channels and on-demand programming, for $40 per month.

Pictured above: YouTube original series “Cobra Kai”