U.K. and International Launches for YouTube Premium and Music Services

YouTube Premium launched in a dozen new international territories Monday, making breakout streaming hit “Cobra Kai” and other original content available in countries including the U.K. and other European nations. YouTube Music also rolled out internationally, with the full album catalog of the Beatles part of the lineup.

Music is offered through an ad-supported free service with videos, albums, and concerts, or through Music Premium, which also removes ads and allows users to download. It costs £9.99 ($13.23) per month in the U.K. The paid version allows for downloads and listen in the background functionality.

The YouTube Premium and Music launches bring the services to new markets in a major push beyond the U.S. and the handful of other countries where the services are already available: Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea.

The paid-for, ad-free video and music streaming and download services are now available in the U.K. They have also launched in Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, and Sweden. The Premium service is £11.99 in the U.K. with a three-month free trial on offer. The subscription includes the original shows and the YouTube Music Premium service.

YouTube has been making strides in original content. “Cobra Kai” has been its breakout show, and new shows are also coming out of the EMEA content hub based in London and run by Luke Hyams.

“We are looking at specific personalities and genres that are really working well for YouTube and how we can work with those people, or find production companies who can identify with these trends and make things that can really connect,” Hyams told Variety.

So far,that has yielded unscripted shows “F2 Finding Football” and “The Sidemen Show,” which has been billed as “The Inbetweeners” meets “Top Gear.” There are also U.S.-originated dramas, including “Karate Kid”-inspired “Cobra Kai” and “Impulse.” Upcoming shows include Left Bank-produced sci-fi series “Origin.”

“It’s on us to make sure the Premium rollouts are enough of a success so that we can push forward with a lot of other shows in a meaningful way…We’re building towards a global service here,” Hyams said.