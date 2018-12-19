Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Tops YouTube’s Holiday Songs Chart

Mariah Carey’s 1994 Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the most-viewed holiday song in the United States and globally throughout December, YouTube has reported.

It received increased views in the past few months, with the tune spiking Nov. 1, the day following Thanksgiving, and Dec. 1. Daily views of the song this year have passed 4.5 million, and it’s likely that number will rise, as last year’s daily global views reached 10.7 million on Christmas Eve.

The holiday bop reached the YouTube Top Songs chart this week in 26 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Australia, Japan, and the United States. It is currently No. 13 on the Global Top Songs Chart.

On Monday, it was reported that Carey’s song is the highest-charting holiday hit in 50 years on the Billboard Hot 100, as it rises from No. 7 to No. 6. The carol is the top-charting song of the season on the Hot 100 since “The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville and the Chipmunks, which hit No. 1 on Dec. 22, 1958, and maintained its position for four weeks.

The No. 2 slot on the YouTube Holiday Songs Chart this year is occupied by Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” from 2013’s animated film “Frozen,” with daily views reaching 4.7 million on Christmas Eve 2017 — its peak for the entire year.

Here is the full list for the most played holiday songs in the U.S. (December 2018):

Mariah Carey – “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Idina Menzel – “Let It Go” (From “Frozen”)

Gene Autry – “Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer”

Pentatonix – “Hallelujah”

Brenda Lee – “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”

Pentatonix – “Little Drummer Boy”

Ariana Grande – “Santa Tell Me”

Wham! – “Last Christmas”

Bobby Helms – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Pentatonix – “Mary, Did You Know? (feat. The String Mob)”