YouTube Adds Eventbrite Concert Ticketing, Tour Listings for Certified Artists

Deal gives YouTube coverage of 70% of U.S. ticketing market along with its existing Ticketmaster pact

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

YouTube struck a deal with Eventbrite letting musicians automatically list live performances and sell tickets for the U.S. venues and festivals that use Eventbrite as their ticketing partner.

The YouTube-Evenbrite deal covers thousands of artists who have YouTube Official Artist Channels. According to YouTube, more than 1 billion people per month come to the video platform to listen to music and discover new artists.

Through the pact with Eventbrite and its similar deal with Ticketmaster — which kicked off in November 2017 — YouTube now covers more than 70% of the U.S. ticketing market. “We’ll continue to add new artists and venues of all sizes to our list in North America as well as expand globally,” YouTube said in announcing the Eventbrite partnership.

Starting Thursday (Oct. 18), users watching videos on YouTube Official Artist Channels will see (where applicable) an Eventbrite-fed “On Tour” section below the video listing live music performances throughout the U.S. The listings include a prominent “Tickets” button, which will let fans purchase tickets directly from Eventbrite.

“This partnership is a homerun for artists, fans and independent venues and promoters,” Andrew Dreskin, president of Eventbrite’s music division, said in a statement. “We’re fired up to leverage the power of video discovery to help our clients drive ticket sales, support artists that play their venues, and give fans the kinds of live music experiences they’ll never forget.”

In addition to YouTube, Eventbrite has more than 50 distribution partners including Spotify, Facebook, Instagram and Bandsintown.

Here’s a visualization of what the Eventbrite integration on YouTube’s mobile app looks  like:

