You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Despite Its Problems, YouTube Is Growing Up

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
susan_wojcicki-youtube
CREDIT: PAMELA LITTKY FOR VARIETY

Google’s YouTube video service is growing out of its teenage years, suggested CEO Susan Wojcicki at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “The last 18 months, I really think (of as) our growing up years,” she said. “I think we are in a much better place, we worked really hard.”

Wired’s Peter Rubin put Wojcicki on the spot by recalling that he had searched for videos of her to prepare for the on-stage interview, which resulted in the YouTube app serving up far-right fringe conspiracy theories as well as a video calling for her to be fired. Wojcicki responded that the service was working to improve its search results. “Our goal is to be able to give you the most relevant information,” she said. “We want those top results to be right.”

YouTube had been under fire last year over allowing uploaders to make money with crude and at times abusive content. This included videos targeting children that found their way through YouTube’s filters and onto the service’s YouTube Kids app.

Earlier in 2017, YouTube was forced to respond to anti-semitic content posted by Felix Kjellberg a.k.a. PewDiePie, one of the service’s most popular and prolific creators. In response, YouTube cancelled a show it was producing with PewDiePie, and disabled advertising functionality on his channels. In response, Wojcicki promised to institute “a new approach to advertising” at the end of last year.

On Monday, she announced that the service would soon work with additional content partners to add factual correct context to conspiracy theory videos — something the company is already doing with Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica. However, she said that the company wasn’t going to editorialize videos itself. “We don’t want to be in the business of saying: This is true, this is not true.”

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Digital

  • Twitter Jack Dorsey

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Company Is Behind on Using AI to Fight Abuse

    Google’s YouTube video service is growing out of its teenage years, suggested CEO Susan Wojcicki at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “The last 18 months, I really think (of as) our growing up years,” she said. “I think we are in a much better place, we worked really hard.” Wired’s Peter Rubin […]

  • O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee

    ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Google’s YouTube video service is growing out of its teenage years, suggested CEO Susan Wojcicki at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “The last 18 months, I really think (of as) our growing up years,” she said. “I think we are in a much better place, we worked really hard.” Wired’s Peter Rubin […]

  • susan_wojcicki-youtube

    YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Despite Its Problems, YouTube Is Growing Up

    Google’s YouTube video service is growing out of its teenage years, suggested CEO Susan Wojcicki at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “The last 18 months, I really think (of as) our growing up years,” she said. “I think we are in a much better place, we worked really hard.” Wired’s Peter Rubin […]

  • Paul Allen, Jim LentzUCLA Institute of

    Paul Allen, Co-Founder of Microsoft, Dies at 65

    Google’s YouTube video service is growing out of its teenage years, suggested CEO Susan Wojcicki at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “The last 18 months, I really think (of as) our growing up years,” she said. “I think we are in a much better place, we worked really hard.” Wired’s Peter Rubin […]

  • Roy Purdy

    CAA Signs Digital Star Roy Purdy

    Google’s YouTube video service is growing out of its teenage years, suggested CEO Susan Wojcicki at the Wired 25 Summit in San Francisco Monday. “The last 18 months, I really think (of as) our growing up years,” she said. “I think we are in a much better place, we worked really hard.” Wired’s Peter Rubin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad