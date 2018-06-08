You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Yahoo Messenger Is Shutting Down After 20 Years

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yahoo Logo
CREDIT: AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums.

“We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning as one of the first chat apps of its kind,” the message reads. “As the communications landscape continues to change over, we’re focusing on building and introducing new, exciting communications tools that better fit consumer needs.”

Yahoo released the first version of Messenger under the name Yahoo Pager in March of 1998. Since then, the service had been used by hundreds of millions of internet users. In its heyday, Yahoo Messenger was directly competing with other popular messaging apps like ICQ, AOL’s AIM and Microsoft Messenger.

But while these services were extremely popular on desktop PCs, they were quickly surpassed by other services on mobile devices, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat. Faced with declining usage, Oath also decided to shut down AIM in December.

Yahoo Messenger users have six months to download their chat history. The company said that it doesn’t currently have a replacement for the service, but told users that they can sign up for an invite of its new group messaging app Squirrel.

Popular on Variety

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Digital

  • Twitter Blocked The Wire Creator David

    'The Wire' Creator David Simon Lashes Out Against Twitter After Service Blocks Him

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

  • Yahoo Logo

    Yahoo Messenger Is Shutting Down After 20 Years

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

  • Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee Form IMG-Backed

    YouTube Stars Joe Sugg, Caspar Lee Form IMG-Backed Digital Talent Management Agency

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

  • Hans Vestberg

    Verizon Names CTO Hans Vestberg Next CEO, Replacing Lowell McAdam

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

  • BuzzFeed logo

    BuzzFeed Restructures Advertising Group: Lays Off 20 Staffers But Looks to Hire 45

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Signs Writers Guild of America Contract on Programming

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

  • Facebook Gaming Video Desktop

    Facebook Steps Up Battle With Twitch, Adding New Features for Video-Game Streamers

    Oath, the Verizon subsidiary that operates Yahoo, announced Friday that it will shut down Yahoo Messenger next month. Users won’t be able to access the service after July 17 anymore, according to a message posted to the Yahoo help forums. “We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad