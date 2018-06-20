You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift’s Single-Day Global Streaming Record on Spotify

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 26: Xxxtentacion visits iHeart radio Station 103.5 The Beat on May 26, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Credit: mpi04 / MediaPunch /IPX
CREDIT: MPI04 / MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IP

On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was verified by a source close to the situation.

Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” clocked 10.1 million streams on the service on the day of its release, August 25, 2017.

The feat caps the rapper’s (real name: Jahseh Onfroy) convoluted history with the streaming service. In a since-retracted policy move, XXXTentacion’s music was removed from Spotify’s playlists owing to multiple charges against him; at the time of his death, Onfroy was awaiting trial for abuse against his then-pregnant girlfriend Geneva Ayala and for several counts of witness-tampering in the case. While the policy was clearly a reaction to the #MeToo movement’s calls for a boycott against R. Kelly — which was targeted at Spotify and other organizations — XXXTentacion and rapper Tay-K were soon added to the list. The latter two artists were removed from the ban after considerable public outcry against the policy, which Spotify backed away from within days. (However, the playlist ban against Kelly remains in place.)

XXXTentacion was fatally shot in his car on Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., by an unknown assailant in an apparent robbery; the investigation remains open and police have not identified any suspects or a motive.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 26:

    XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift’s Single-Day Global Streaming Record on Spotify

    On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was […]

  • SONOS PATRICK SPENCE

    How Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Plans to Take on Apple, Google and Amazon

    On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was […]

  • “Teens may be watching less TV,

    Instagram Launches Long-Form Video Service Called IGTV

    On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was […]

  • Netflix

    Netflix Stock Closes at Record-Breaking $404.98 After Analysts Raise Price Targets

    On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was […]

  • Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Susan

    Apple, Facebook, YouTube CEOs Speak Out Against Family Separation

    On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was […]

  • facebook watch Studio

    Facebook Watch Aims to Reinvent TV With New Interactive Shows

    On Tuesday, the day after his death, rapper XXXTentacion broke the single-day global streaming record on Spotify, a mark previously held by Taylor Swift. His song “SAD!” racked up 10.4 million streams on Spotify on June 19, according to Spotifycharts.com; while a rep for the streaming service declined Variety’s request for comment, that number was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad