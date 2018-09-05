Comcast’s X1 Set-Top Boxes Get ESPN3, ACC Network Extra & SEC Network + Apps

Comcast X1 SportsVOD
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comcast

Comcast continues to add streaming video apps to its Xfinity X1 set-top boxes: The communications giant launched three new ESPN apps on eligible devices Wednesday, giving users access to live-and on-demand content not available on ESPN’s cable channels.

Apps for ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network + will carry college football, international soccer, Grand Slam tennis matches, college basketball and additional collegial athletics, among other events. Altogether, the three apps will offer access to over 5000 live events, including 150 college football games.

“From football and soccer to volleyball and field hockey, this launch gives college sports fans incredible access to live events,” said Comcast Cable executive director Vito Forlenza in a statement. “ESPN3, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network + add a new dynamic to the already deep catalog of sports programming that’s currently available on X1.”

Each of the three new sports content sources will be searchable with Comcast’s voice remote, which has seen a lot of usage particularly during sports events in the past.

Comcast is also showing off individual events within the sports section of the X1 user interface, which offers additional information about each team’s matches and standing. In addition, Comcast is making stats and similar content available via its sports companion app in real-time as matches unfold.

The three apps are available for free to Comcast TV and internet subscribers who own an eligible X1 set-top box. There’s no word yet on whether Comcast will also bring ESPN’s recently-launched paid service ESPN+ to its X1 set-top boxes.

