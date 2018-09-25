How to Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into the Grand Canyon

Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will be able to watch the stunt live on Smith’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. PT or on the live stream below.

Yes Theory challenged Smith as part of the channel’s efforts to force themselves and viewers out of their comfort zones. Previously, the channel has posted videos asking Uber drivers to go sky diving or strangers to travel across the world.

The Yes Theory creators — Matt Dajer, Thomas Brag, and Ammar Kandil — will be in attendance alongside friends like Alfonso Ribeiro, family and other special guests, including the winner of Smith’s contest, which he announced last month. By donating $10 to Global Citizen’s advocacy work, fans entered themselves for an opportunity to spend his birthday with him and watch him jump into the Grand Canyon.

This is also Smith’s second time bungee jumping. Last year, the actor jumped from the top of Africa’s Victoria Falls, a famous 355-foot waterfall in Zimbabwe. Smith released the footage last week in preparation for Monday’s jump.