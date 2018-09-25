You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into the Grand Canyon

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Smith Bungee
CREDIT: Youtube

Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will be able to watch the stunt live on Smith’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. PT or on the live stream below.

Yes Theory challenged Smith as part of the channel’s efforts to force themselves and viewers out of their comfort zones. Previously, the channel has posted videos asking Uber drivers to go sky diving or strangers to travel across the world.

The Yes Theory creators — Matt Dajer, Thomas Brag, and Ammar Kandil — will be in attendance alongside friends like Alfonso Ribeiro, family and other special guests, including the winner of Smith’s contest, which he announced last month. By donating $10 to Global Citizen’s advocacy work, fans entered themselves for an opportunity to spend his birthday with him and watch him jump into the Grand Canyon.

This is also Smith’s second time bungee jumping. Last year, the actor jumped from the top of Africa’s Victoria Falls, a famous 355-foot waterfall in Zimbabwe. Smith released the footage last week in preparation for Monday’s jump.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Digital

  • Plex podcasts

    Plex Kills Off Plugins, Cloud Sync

    Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will […]

  • Will Smith Bungee

    How to Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Into the Grand Canyon

    Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will […]

  • John Malone

    What Does a Two-Headed SiriusXM/Pandora Giant Mean for the Radio Industry?

    Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will […]

  • Facebook - Adam Mosseri

    Facebook Eyes Product Exec Adam Mosseri as Likely Instagram CEO (Report)

    Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will […]

  • Oculus Santa Cruz: What We Know

    Everything We Know About Facebook’s New Oculus Santa Cruz VR Headset

    Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will […]

  • Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm pose

    Amazon Taps Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer as First Female Team to Call NFL Games

    Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee-jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. After being challenged by the YouTube group Yes Theory in March, Smith agreed to the jump in an effort to raise awareness and encourage donations for education campaigns run by the international advocacy group Global Citizen. Viewers will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad