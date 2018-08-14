Will Smith Launches Contest to Let One Fan Attend His Grand Canyon Bungee-Jump in Person

Will Smith next month is going to bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon — and he’s launched a contest to let one fan (and a guest) be there in person with him on the day of the event.

“Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25, the actor’s 50th birthday, and will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel . He’s doing the stunt to raise awareness and donations for international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s education campaigns.

To enter the chance to win, fans must make a $10 (or more) donation through omaze.com/will. Proceeds will benefit Global Citizen’s advocacy work on education and allow them to support Education Cannot Wait, a fund to bring education to kids in emergencies.

Smith announced the contest on Tuesday on his YouTube channel:

In March 2018, the creators behind YouTube channel Yes Theory challenged Smith to bungee jump from a helicopter — which Smith accepted on the condition that the jump would be done for charity.

The grand-prize experience for the winner and their guest includes: getting to hang out with Smith and his family to celebrate his 50th birthday and his heli-bungee jump; striking a pose with Smith for the birthday photo; being able to Facetime a friend while hanging out with Smith; and airfare and hotel accommodations.

The deadline to enter the contest via Omaze is Sept. 10, 2018, at 11:59pm PT, with the winner to be announced “on or around” Sept. 21. The grand-prize package carries an estimated retail value of $2,500.

Related 'Impulse' Cast Talks Season 2 Renewal, New Character Developments PBS Taps BroadbandTV to Manage User-Uploaded YouTube Videos

Through the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, the actor partnered with Global Citizen to support Education Cannot Wait, its global initiative that provides 75 million children in crisis-affected areas access to education.

Details of the timing for YouTube’s “Will Smith: The Jump” live-stream on Sept. 25 will be released at a later date. Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment will produce the live stream in conjunction with Fly on the Wall Entertainment, which also produced YouTube original “Katy Perry: Witness World Wide,” the 96-hour livestream on Perry’s YouTube channel last year (and also produces “Big Brother” for CBS).

Smith launched his YouTube channel in December 2017 and has amassed more than 3 million subscribers and more than 75 million channel views to date.