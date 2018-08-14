Will Smith Launches Contest to Let One Fan Attend His Grand Canyon Bungee-Jump in Person

"Will Smith: The Jump" will be live-streamed on YouTube on Sept. 25, the actor's 50th birthday

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Smith arrives at the U.S. premiere of "Bright" at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith next month is going to bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon — and he’s launched a contest to let one fan (and a guest) be there in person with him on the day of the event.

Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25, the actor’s 50th birthday, and will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel. He’s doing the stunt to raise awareness and donations for international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s education campaigns.

To enter the chance to win, fans must make a $10 (or more) donation through omaze.com/will. Proceeds will benefit Global Citizen’s advocacy work on education and allow them to support Education Cannot Wait, a fund to bring education to kids in emergencies.

Smith announced the contest on Tuesday on his YouTube channel:

In March 2018, the creators behind YouTube channel Yes Theory challenged Smith to bungee jump from a helicopter — which Smith accepted on the condition that the jump would be done for charity.

The grand-prize experience for the winner and their guest includes: getting to hang out with Smith and his family to celebrate his 50th birthday and his heli-bungee jump; striking a pose with Smith for the birthday photo; being able to Facetime a friend while hanging out with Smith; and airfare and hotel accommodations.

The deadline to enter the contest via Omaze is Sept. 10, 2018, at 11:59pm PT, with the winner to be announced “on or around” Sept. 21. The grand-prize package carries an estimated retail value of $2,500.

Related

Through the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, the actor partnered with Global Citizen to support Education Cannot Wait, its global initiative that provides 75 million children in crisis-affected areas access to education.

Details of the timing for YouTube’s “Will Smith: The Jump” live-stream on Sept. 25 will be released at a later date. Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment will produce the live stream in conjunction with Fly on the Wall Entertainment, which also produced YouTube original “Katy Perry: Witness World Wide,” the 96-hour livestream on Perry’s YouTube channel last year (and also produces “Big Brother” for CBS).

Smith launched his YouTube channel in December 2017 and has amassed more than 3 million subscribers and more than 75 million channel views to date.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Digital

  • HQ Trivia Launches Apple TV App

    HQ Trivia Expands Beyond Mobile With New Apple TV App

    Will Smith next month is going to bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon — and he’s launched a contest to let one fan (and a guest) be there in person with him on the day of the event. “Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25, the actor’s 50th birthday, and […]

  • Pluto TV Chassy Adam Carolla

    Adam Carolla's Chassy Media to Launch Motor Sports Channel on Pluto TV

    Will Smith next month is going to bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon — and he’s launched a contest to let one fan (and a guest) be there in person with him on the day of the event. “Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25, the actor’s 50th birthday, and […]

  • Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP,

    Live Nation Names Amy Marks EVP, Head of Integrated Marketing

    Will Smith next month is going to bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon — and he’s launched a contest to let one fan (and a guest) be there in person with him on the day of the event. “Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25, the actor’s 50th birthday, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad