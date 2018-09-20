You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Smith Shares YouTube Video of His First Bungee Jump, Leading Up to Grand Canyon Stunt (Watch)

Todd Spangler

Will Smith is looking to conquer his fears with his much-hyped bungee jump over the Grand Canyon next week — all to benefit an educational charity.

As part of his prep for the jump, Smith and his crew last year traveled to Africa’s Victoria Falls, the famous 355-foot waterfall in Zambia and Zimbabwe. On Thursday, the actor-comedian-rapper shared a video documenting the experience (at this link), which was his very first bungee jump.

“You know, you say ‘yes’ to things long before you actually know what they are,” Smith says in the video. He also rode a motorcycle for the first time as part of gearing up for “The Jump.”

Will Smith: The Jump” will take place on Sept. 25, the actor’s 50th birthday, and will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel. He’s doing the stunt to raise awareness and donations for international advocacy organization Global Citizen’s education campaigns, through a contest in which one winning fan and a guest will attend “The Jump” in person with him next Tuesday.

How did Smith, an action-movie star, end up starring in the real-life daredevil stunt? The story is that the creators behind YouTube channel Yes Theory challenged Smith to bungee jump from a helicopter. He accepted on the condition that the jump be done for charity.

Details of the timing for YouTube’s “Will Smith: The Jump” live-stream on Sept. 25 have yet to be released. Smith’s Westbrook Entertainment will produce the live stream in conjunction with Fly on the Wall Entertainment.

Smith launched his YouTube channel in December 2017 and has amassed nearly 3.4 million subscribers to date.

Watch Smith’s first bungee jump, over Victoria Falls:

