Whistle Sports Raises $28 Million Series D

Digital entertainment startup Whistle Sports has raised $28 million as part of an ongoing Series D fundraise, the company announced Thursday. The new round of funding is being led by Aser, a global investment company that also counts British soccer club Leeds United as part of its portfolio.

Existing investors, including Liberty Media, Emil Capital, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo and others also participated in the round.

“This is more than just an investment,” said Aser’s founder Andrea Radrizzani in a statement. “It is an innovative collaboration with a leader in social content creation and distribution that will help Aser’s portfolio to engage these young audiences by creating exciting, engaging and positive content that today’s fans love to watch and share.” As part of the funding, Radrizzani is also joining Whistle’s board.

Including the new funding, Whistle has raised more than $100 million. The startup launched in 2014, and to date has more than 450 million subscribers, followers and fans across its 2000 channels and social media accounts. Whistle Sports claims to have clocked more than 1.7 billion video views last month alone.

The company now wants to use the new influx of money to further its international expansion, especially in Europe and Asia.

“We are thrilled to receive an investment from – and partner with – a leading edge, dynamic and like-minded company such as Aser,” said Whistle Sports CEO John West in a statement.

“We are looking forward to partnering with their invaluable global network and the key relationships they possess in important markets in Asia, Europe and around the world as we look to expand the Whistle Sports footprint,” he added. “Today’s young sports fans have global interests, and with Aser, we can reach and engage them in new and exciting ways.”