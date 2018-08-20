‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Goes Virtual Reality in New Multi-Sensory Comedy Short (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Weird Al YankovicBig Slick Block Party and Bowling, Kansas City, USA - 24 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is making his virtual reality (VR) debut in a new comedic short film called “Shady Friend” that is being produced exclusively for the Positron Voyager VR motion chair and that sounds even trippier than most of Yankovic’s vast catalog of oddball hits.

Case in point: The resulting short film will include not only motion, but also scents and haptic elements — which should make for an interesting experience, given the topic. “Shady Friend” is all about a heartbroken hero who accidentally takes some psychedelic drugs his less-than reputable buddy has brought over to his apartment.

Principal photography for “Shady Friend,” which also stars former SNL writer Nick Kocher, Nick Rutherford (“Brigsby Bear”) and Minka Kelly (“The Roommate,” “Friday Night Lights”) has concluded, but there’s no word on a release date yet.

The film was written by Andrew Disney and Bradley Jackson and directed by Andrew Disney. It’s being jointly produced by Positron and Ralph Smyth Entertainment.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Positron

The Voyager Motion Chair in action.

This is the first time a VR film has been produced exclusively for Voyager motion chairs, which are so far only available in select theaters and VR centers. Positron raised a seed round of funding at Sundance 2018, and is currently in the process of raising a Series A that the company wants to use to both expand its footprint as well as produce additional original content for its motion chair.

“What I love most about the Voyager platform is that it allows filmmakers to curate VR experiences in a cinematic way,” said the film’s director Andrew Disney. “Positron has created quite an amazing tool for immersive storytelling.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Discuss Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talk Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Digital

  • Weird Al YankovicBig Slick Block Party

    'Weird Al' Yankovic Goes Virtual Reality in New Multi-Sensory Comedy Short (EXCLUSIVE)

    ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is making his virtual reality (VR) debut in a new comedic short film called “Shady Friend” that is being produced exclusively for the Positron Voyager VR motion chair and that sounds even trippier than most of Yankovic’s vast catalog of oddball hits. Case in point: The resulting short film will include not […]

  • Awesomeness logo

    Viacom Laying Off 98 Awesomeness Employees, or Half the Staff, Following Acquisition

    ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is making his virtual reality (VR) debut in a new comedic short film called “Shady Friend” that is being produced exclusively for the Positron Voyager VR motion chair and that sounds even trippier than most of Yankovic’s vast catalog of oddball hits. Case in point: The resulting short film will include not […]

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Working on Tablo-Like Networked DVR (Report)

    ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is making his virtual reality (VR) debut in a new comedic short film called “Shady Friend” that is being produced exclusively for the Positron Voyager VR motion chair and that sounds even trippier than most of Yankovic’s vast catalog of oddball hits. Case in point: The resulting short film will include not […]

  • chromecast

    Google to Release New Chromecast With Bluetooth, Better Wireless Networking

    ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is making his virtual reality (VR) debut in a new comedic short film called “Shady Friend” that is being produced exclusively for the Positron Voyager VR motion chair and that sounds even trippier than most of Yankovic’s vast catalog of oddball hits. Case in point: The resulting short film will include not […]

  • Netflix website

    Netflix Has Deleted All User Reviews From Its Website

    ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is making his virtual reality (VR) debut in a new comedic short film called “Shady Friend” that is being produced exclusively for the Positron Voyager VR motion chair and that sounds even trippier than most of Yankovic’s vast catalog of oddball hits. Case in point: The resulting short film will include not […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad