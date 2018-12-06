×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Online

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV front?

We’ll find out Thursday morning as Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Christian Slater reveal the 2019 honorees, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also teased that it plans to make a major announcement about the annual ceremony during the nominations press conference.

The nominations will stream on the Globes’ website as well as its Facebook page, beginning at 8:05 a.m. ET. The first group of categories will be announced at 8:15 a.m., following welcome remarks from the organization. After a brief intermission, the live-stream will resume at 8:34 a.m. and the second group of nominees will be announced.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 6, 2019. The show will air live coast to coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Beverly Hilton. While Seth Meyers hosted the 2018 ceremony, an emcee has yet to be announced for the upcoming telecast.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Digital

  • Wattpad Appoints Devashish Sharma as First

    Wattpad Appoints Devashish Sharma as First India Manager (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV […]

  • Streaming in Europe

    Netflix, Amazon Face New Parameters and Challenges in Europe

    The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV […]

  • Te Bote Remix - Ozuna

    YouTube Top 10 Music Videos of 2018 Dominated by Spanish-Language Tracks

    The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV […]

  • Singapore IMDA: Tan Kiat How Talks

    IMDA Chief Tan Kiat How Explains Singapore's New Media Initiatives

    The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV […]

  • ATF: India's Eros Now to Invest

    ATF: Indian Streaming Platform, Eros Now to Invest $70 Million in Original Content

    The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV […]

  • MX Player Reveals Ambitious Plans as

    ATF: MX Player Reveals Ambitious Plans as India Streamer (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Golden Globes Awards honor the best of both worlds every year, with statuettes handed out to the cream of the crop in television and film. Will “A Star Is Born” and “Black Panther” rack up the most film nominations? Can streaming hits like “Homecoming” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earn nods on the TV […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad