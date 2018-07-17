Is Walmart Prepping a Streaming-Video Rival to Netflix and Amazon?

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Walmart
CREDIT: ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report.

According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well as launching a free, ad-supported video service.

Walmart reps didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Execs for Walmart see an opportunity to undercut Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with the $8 price point, according to The Information. (Netflix’s standard HD plan is currently $10.99 monthly.) But the report had no details on what kind of TV shows, movies or other programming might be available in a Walmart SVOD service.

Netflix and Amazon “are seen as more popular with people on the East and West Coasts of the U.S.,” according to a source cited by The Information. Walmart believes there’s an opportunity to roll out a cheaper service for consumers “in the middle of America,” per the report.Walmart already has its foot in the digital-entertainment door. In 2010, it acquired movie-streaming service Vudu, which offers a collection of several thousand titles to buy or rent, including in Ultra HD and Vudu’s proprietary HDX format. Two years ago, Vudu launched a free streaming service, “Movies On Us,” which is ad-supported.

Walmart may decide to not go forward with the launch of a streaming service, The Information report added.

More Digital

  • Walmart

    Is Walmart Prepping a Streaming-Video Rival to Netflix and Amazon?

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Bulls Help Stock Mitigate Losses to Close Down 5% After Q2 Sub Miss

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

  • Twitch - Giphy

    Twitch Adds Animated GIFs From Giphy to Live Broadcasts

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

  • ESPN John Skipper

    John Skipper Returns to Stream Boxing, MMA Fights for U.S. Viewers

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

  • netflix fast com

    Netflix's Fast.com Bandwidth Meter Has Generated 500 Million Speed Tests to Date

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Prime Day: Even With Website Crash, Company Touts Record Sales So Far

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

  • NBCU Bluprint

    NBCU Relaunches Craftsy Network as Bluprint, a How-To Subscription-Video Service

    Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report. According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad