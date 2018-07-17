Is Walmart Prepping a Streaming-Video Rival to Netflix and Amazon?

Retailing giant Walmart is mulling a move into the subscription VOD business — to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, according to a published report.
According to a report by The Information, citing anonymous sources, Walmart is contemplating introducing a streaming-video product with price point of $8 per month as well as launching a free, ad-supported video service.
Walmart reps didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Execs for Walmart see an opportunity to undercut Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with the $8 price point, according to The Information. (Netflix’s standard HD plan is currently $10.99 monthly.) But the report had no details on what kind of TV shows, movies or other programming might be available in a Walmart SVOD service.
Walmart may decide to not go forward with the launch of a streaming service, The Information report added.