You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

VR Hardware Startup Varjo Raises $31 Million for High-Resolution Headset

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
varjo-card-back
CREDIT: Courtesy of Varjo

Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures.

Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working on its own VR headset, which promises to have a much higher resolution than today’s consumer-grade VR hardware.

Varjo says it can reach human-eye resolution with an interesting trick: The company is essentially putting a small high-resolution display at the center of a user’s field-of-view, which is fused with a bigger regular-resolution display. The idea is to offer the highest-possible resolution right in front of a viewer, and add regular-resolution images for their peripheral vision.

Varjo wants to use its new funding to staff up and grow its current team of 80 employees to over 200 in the next 12 months. The company also wants to further work with enterprise partners, and already has struck partnership agreements with companies including Airbus, Volkswagen and Volvo.

“The resolution of VR devices on the market today is a fraction of what the average human eye can see,” said Atomico’s Zennstroem in a statement. “Until we met Varjo’s visionary founders and experienced their superior product firsthand, we thought that VR was still at least 10 years away from being truly useful for professionals.”

The flip side of this enterprise focus is that technology like that developed by Varjo likely won’t reach consumers any time soon. That’s not only due to the high price tag — Bloomberg estimated Monday that Varjo’s headset would cost anywhere from $6000 to $11,000 — but also due to the fact that Varjo seems dead-set on productizing its technology itself.

Company executives told Variety last year that they had no plans to license their technology to any of the big players currently dominating the consumer VR market.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Digital

  • varjo-card-back

    VR Hardware Startup Varjo Raises $31 Million for High-Resolution Headset

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

  • Anna Bager, IAB

    The New Dynamics of Brand Creation: Digital Content Has Changed Everything (Guest Column)

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

  • Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project

    Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project xCloud

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

  • Facebook Portal Video Calling Smart Camera

    Facebook's New Portal Video-Calling Devices Let Users Co-Stream Music, Video

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

  • VUDU logo

    Walmart's Vudu Orders MGM Shows for Free, Ad-Supported Video Service

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

  • HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With

    HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With Hotstar Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

  • watchback - nbcuniversal

    NBCU Launches WatchBack App, Offering Users Who Sample New Shows a Chance to Win Rewards

    Helsinki-based virtual reality (VR) hardware startup Varjo has raised a new $31 million Series B round of funding led by Atomico, the venture capital company of Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem. Other investors include Next47, EQT Ventures and Lifeline Ventures. Including the new cash infusion, Varjo has now raised a total of $46 million. The company has been working […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad