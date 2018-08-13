You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vimeo Becomes Latest Service to Remove Infowars Accounts

Janko Roettgers

IAC-owned video hosting service Vimeo removed two accounts belonging to Infowars.com for violating its terms of service over the weekend. This latest removal means that Infowars and its founder Alex Jones have now been kicked off three video hosting services.

The removal comes after Infowars had uploaded a number of videos this past Friday that had previously been removed from other sites and services. Infowars was also using Vimeo to stream its live programming. Business Insider was first to report the removal.

Alex Jones and Infowars have been on the defensive ever since Apple removed the show from its podcast directory a little over a week ago. Facebook and YouTube followed suit soon after, deleting channels and pages associated with the site. Spotify, Stitcher and others also removed the site’s podcasts from their services.

Infowars is known to peddle in untrue conspiracy theories, with Jones among other things repeatedly telling his audience that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was staged.

The only major service that hasn’t taken any steps against Infowars yet is Twitter, with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey arguing last week that Jones hadn’t violated any of his company’s rules. Twitter went on to ban the accounts of the far right group Proud Boys and its founder Gavin McInnes at the end of last week.

  • Infowars Alex Jones

    Vimeo Becomes Latest Service to Remove Infowars Accounts

  • FuboTV - Dave Yoon Erik Gerson

    FuboTV Hires Warner Bros. Digital's David Yoon, Tidal's Erik Gerson

  • Elizabeth Banks

    Elizabeth Banks' Surprising New Project: Business Interviews

  • Pandora

    Pandora Hires PR Vet Heidi Anne-Noel

  • David Wells - Netflix

    Netflix CFO David Wells Is Leaving the Company

  • Ruby Rose batwoman

    Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Following Trolling Over 'Batwoman' Casting

