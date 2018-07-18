VideoAmp Acquires TV-Data Startup IronGrid, Sets Inscape Partnership

VideoAmp is stepping up its capabilities for optimizing ad buys across digital and TV platforms: The company has acquired IronGrid Data Services, a TV data-processing startup, and entered into a partnership with television-data provider Inscape.

With the acquisition of IronGrid and the Inscape deal, VideoAmp has formed the new Data & Emerging Products Division. In addition to VideoAmp’s current measurement, planning, and activation platforms, the company will now offer: set-top box and automated content recognition (ACR) data processing; custom audience segments for planning, targeting, and measurement; and aggregated TV viewership data.

Under VideoAmp’s alliance with Inscape, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vizio, VideoAmp will gain access to data on anonymized television viewing behavior spanning some 7 million TV sets in the U.S.

“Acquiring IronGrid is a major, strategic step forward in our mission to unify linear TV and digital video advertising,” Ross McCray (pictured above), co-founder and CEO of VideoAmp, said in a statement. “From targeted, index-based advertising to programmatic insertion or true cross-screen measurement and attribution, the need for clean, reliable, household-level TV viewership data has never been higher.”

VideoAmp’s Nick Chakalos — previously VP of global TV and data partnerships — has been named senior VP and GM of the Data & Emerging Products Division. Randy Laughlin, previously IronGrid’s president and co-founder, has been named VP of TV data partnerships.

Before joining VideoAmp in 2016, Chakalos was SVP of global distribution at Cognitive Networks, which was renamed Inscape after it was acquired by Vizio.

IronGrid says it provides household-level, anonymized television viewership data, covering more than 8 million U.S. households in 210 designated market areas. The company, which has 11 employees, is based in Chelmsford, Mass.

Santa Monica-based VideoAmp has raised $36.6 million total raised to date from investors including media-buying software vendor Mediaocean, RTL Group, GoAhead Ventures, StartUp Capital Ventures, Anthem Venture Partners, Wavemaker Partners, and Simon Equity Partners.