VidCon U.S. 2019: Flagship Event Set for Anaheim in July

Todd Spangler

VidCon
VidCon, the Viacom-owned conference dedicated to online video and digital creators, has scheduled the tenth annual VidCon in the U.S. on July 10-13, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Organizers noted that the VidCon US 2019 dates won’t conflict with Cannes Lions (set to run June 17-21 next year in France), which they’re hoping will mean more advertising and marketing execs will attend the Anaheim confab. Tickets will go on sale on later this fall.

This year’s VidCon US 2018 in June drew more than 74,000 fans, creators, brands and industry leaders to Southern California. Another 15,000 or so attended the VidCon Australia (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) and Amsterdam (March 22-24) conventions. Next year will mark the first VidCon London, confirmed to take place at the ExCeL London convention center from Feb. 14-17, 2019. The company says additional VidCon events around the world are on tap.

Viacom announced a deal to buy VidCon in February, as part of the media conglomerate’s efforts to diversify into digital content and events. VidCon was founded by YouTube’s Vlogbrothers, John and Hank Green, with the first convention taking place in 2010.

“Over the last 10 years, VidCon has become the only place where the industry, brands, the world’s top digital creators and their fans come together to celebrate and change the future of online video,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback said.

Details on the VidCon US 2019 sessions, activations, events, parties and featured creators have yet to be announced. According to Julia Maes, executive producer of VidCon US, the 10th edition of the flagship confab “will be a special blend of veteran and new rising talent from all the major platforms, throwback activations (the internet loves a ‘remember when’), and all the future-focused programming and conversations VidCon is known for.”

