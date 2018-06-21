You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vidcon Attracts More Traditional Media as Online Video Matures, Becomes More Lucrative

By

Film Reporter

Ricardo's Most Recent Stories

View All
VidCon
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers.

The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video industry leaders, content creators and fans. Thousands spread out over the convention center campus, walking through the convention hall where brands like Nickelodeon, Lego, Gushers candy and others had elaborate, interactive booths. Facebook Watch’s booth featured various rooms for social-media friendly photos.

The massive presence of exhibitors and others mark an evolution for Vidcon from its early days when roughly 1,400 people attending the first convention in a hotel ballroom in Century City.

Vidcon’s maturation is evident in other ways this year. Viacom acquired the conference in early February, and a number of Viacom brands like MTV have an increased presence this year. Other traditional broadcast and cable networks are also attending, a reflection of how lucrative the online video world has become.

Related

Adam Wescott, co-founder of Select Management Group, who counts among clients digital stars like Gigi Gorgeous, said this year’s Vidcon has the largest brand and advertiser presence he has seen over the seven conventions he’s attended.

Fresh from a speed-dating style meeting between brands and digital talent, Wescott said Vidcon has become like Comic-Con. “You’re premiering stuff, you’re releasing trailers,” he said. “There’s more business than ever.”

The growing proliferation of traditional media at Vidcon lends credibility to the online video space, Wescott said. “We went through the Wild West period,” he said. “We’ve helped shape an industry that’s now very lucrative, and that’s a primary reason they’re moving into it and they see where the eyeballs are going.”

Platforms like Instagram and Snapchat this week debuted new features dedicated to longer-form video, shifting into a new era of online video as the industry grows up.

Snapchat Inc.’s head of original content Sean Mills said Thursday the company has moved from an app focused on users’ relationships with their friends. The next phase, he said, was bringing in “credible and authoritative media companies” that would provide video of live events around the world.

Now, Snapchat is focused on its content creators, said Lauren Gallo, head of talent partnerships for the company. “I’d say this is just the beginning,” Gallo during a panel that featured video of an upcoming series. “We’re so excited about the creator community… we’re incredibly close with all of our creators that are on the platform.”

Among speakers Thursday was super-agent-turned-media-entrepreneur Charles D. King, founder and CEO of Macro, the media company behind films like “Fences,” “Mudbound” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Macro, the three-year-old company, is figuring out how to approach digital media, particularly as the company looks for future projects featuring people of color. It’s already found success with one digital series, “Gente-fied,” which is in development with Netflix after an initial successful launch online.

“Young voices are coming from digital,” King said. “there’s just so much unique voices and talent out there. this is a place where we can discover, cultivate and mentor those voices, particularly those who have less access.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Digital

  • lucas the spider - youtube

    YouTube Creators Getting New Options for Paid Memberships, Merch Sales, Video Premieres

    Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers. The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video […]

  • VidCon

    Vidcon Attracts More Traditional Media as Online Video Matures, Becomes More Lucrative

    Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers. The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video […]

  • Fire TV Cube

    Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: Not Ready to Replace Your Remote

    Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers. The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video […]

  • Snapchat Discover_Page_TEST

    Snapchat Extends Shows Format to Creators

    Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers. The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video […]

  • Brian Krzanich Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

    Intel CEO Out Following Investigation of Relationship With Employee

    Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers. The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video […]

  • Whistle Sports Raises $28 Million Series

    Whistle Sports Raises $28 Million Series D

    Vidcon’s first full day on Thursday kicked off in Anaheim, bringing together more than 20,000 attendees to meet their favorite digital stars, network with other creators and pitching potential business deals with brands and advertisers. The gathering at the Anaheim Convention Center is the ninth iteration of the annual confab which brings together online video […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad