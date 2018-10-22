You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vice Reviews Its Contract With Saudi Publisher in Wake of Khashoggi Killing

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jamal Khashoggi
CREDIT: Virginia Mayo/AP/Shutterstock

In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday.

Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have already been made, notably one about the world’s largest camel festival, a 15-minute video that has been viewed 5 million times on YouTube.

The next installment, about the kickoff of the Formula E racing circuit in Saudi Arabia, is supposed to start production in December, but Vice’s legal team is now reviewing the contract with SRMG, the source said.

Contacted by Variety, a Vice spokeswoman said that the company began working with SRMG earlier this year on videos about lifestyle and cultural events across the Middle East. She said nothing was “currently in production.”

“We continue to review and monitor the situation,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Vice’s separate, independent news division would continue reporting on the Khashoggi scandal.

Related

Khashoggi disappeared Oct. 2 during a visit to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government, which is effectively under the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vehemently denied any involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance before acknowledging over the weekend that the journalist – a frequent critic of the crown prince – had been killed inside the consulate, as the Turkish government repeatedly alleged. Saudi officials called it a “rogue operation,” but Western officials have demanded answers.

Vice’s ongoing relationship with SRMG could prove problematic as the publishing company is known for having ties to the Saudi government. SRMG ranks as the Middle East’s largest publishing company. It’s listed on the stock market and has two main shareholders: the Al Ahli Capital Fund and Al Ahli Capital Fund 4, which are operated by the National Commercial Bank, a prominent Saudi bank mainly owned by the Saudi government.

Vice founder Shane Smith met the Saudi crown prince in April at a dinner hosted by producer Brian Grazer, which was also attended by Disney CEO Bob Iger, Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (who also owns the Washington Post) and other high-profile Hollywood executives.

Alejandro Agag, the CEO of Formula E, told the Associated Press last week that his organization was monitoring the situation but had “no plans to change [its] calendar this season” in spite of the Khashoggi scandal.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Digital

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Vice Reviews Its Contract With Saudi Publisher in Wake of Khashoggi Killing

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

  • netflix debt

    Netflix Plans to Raise $2 Billion in New Debt to Fund Content Spending

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

  • Intellivision Amico Bringing Family Games Back

    New Intellivision Console Aims to Bring Family Video Games Back in 2020

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

  • Google's Home Hub Is The Smartest

    Google Home Hub Review: An Excellent Photo Frame With a Solid Smart Display Built-In

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

  • JAMES FARRELL

    Amazon Names James Farrell Head of International Originals

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

  • Super Deluxe

    Turner Shuts Down Super Deluxe, Citing Duplication With Other WarnerMedia Units

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

  • NBA Finals Game 1 ratings Warriors

    Oculus to Stream NBA Games for Free in VR, Starting With Sunday's Warriors vs. Nuggets

    In the wake of the global scandal surrounding the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Vice is reviewing its contract with Saudi Arabian publishing group SRMG, an industry source told Variety on Monday. Vice has an ongoing contract with SRMG to produce a series of four mini-documentaries aimed at promoting Saudi Arabia. Some of these have […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad