You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vice Media Sets Hiring Freeze, Looks to Reduce Staff by Up to 15%

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Dubuc
CREDIT: Daniel Vegel/NATPE

Vice Media, under recently installed CEO Nancy Dubuc, is in for some belt-tightening.

The company, looking to cut costs amid a revenue slowdown, has instituted a hiring freeze and is aiming to reduce the size of its employee base over the next year, sources confirmed. Vice is hoping to avoid layoffs per se, aiming to hit headcount-reduction targets by attrition — that is, by not hiring replacements for staffers who exit.

Vice’s workforce-reduction plans were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. According to the Journal, the company is looking to trim 10%-15% of its staff. A source familiar with the company said there’s no actual percentage Vice is targeting for the reduced headcount.

Dubuc, speaking last week at the New York Times’ DealBook conference, said Vice will become profitable again within the next fiscal year. The CEO noted that Vice was profitable a few years ago, before it invested heavily in the launch of the Viceland cable channel and expanding internationally.

In addition to the hiring freeze, Dubuc is planning to consolidate Vice’s roughly one dozen vertical sites (which the company calls “channels”), which include Motherboard, Broadly, Noisey, Vice Sports and Waypoint. It’s not entirely clear how many of the separate subject-focused sites could be naturally combined, so Vice may end up simply shutting some of them down or folding them into its broadest channel, Vice News. Two years ago, Vice’s then-CEO and co-founder Shane Smith had touted the launch of new channels as a big growth initiative.

Related

The Brooklyn-based youth-skewing media company has been through staff cuts before. In July 2017, Vice cut around 2% of its 3,000 employees across multiple departments while at the same time expanding internationally and boosting video production.

The latest cost-cutting move comes as Vice’s revenue has flatlined. In 2018, the company internally projects revenue to be between $600 million and $650 million, flat with 2017, the Journal reported. Vice is expecting to lose over $50 million this year, although that’s an improvement over its loss of over $100 million last year, per the WSJ.

While Vice isn’t engaging in layoffs at this point, the company’s lack of growth and the new cost-cutting measures surely can’t be good for morale. Vice recently had 220 unfilled positions it was seeking to fill, prior to the hiring freeze, the Journal reported.

Dubuc, former CEO of A+E Networks, was tapped as CEO of Vice in the wake of a sexual-harassment scandal at the company that has resulted in the exit or firing of several execs. Co-founder Shane Smith has shifted into a new role as executive chairman.

As part of the Dubuc regime at Vice, president Andrew Creighton has left the company following the New York Times’ report that he paid an ex-Vice employee to settle a harassment claim. Vice previously said an independent review found the harassment claim “lacked merit” but was suspending him while his employment was under review.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice Media Sets Hiring Freeze, Looks to Reduce Staff by Up to 15%

    Vice Media, under recently installed CEO Nancy Dubuc, is in for some belt-tightening. The company, looking to cut costs amid a revenue slowdown, has instituted a hiring freeze and is aiming to reduce the size of its employee base over the next year, sources confirmed. Vice is hoping to avoid layoffs per se, aiming to […]

  • Netflix Logo

    ‘Pacific Rim’ Anime Series Heads Huge Netflix Originals Slate in Asia

    Vice Media, under recently installed CEO Nancy Dubuc, is in for some belt-tightening. The company, looking to cut costs amid a revenue slowdown, has instituted a hiring freeze and is aiming to reduce the size of its employee base over the next year, sources confirmed. Vice is hoping to avoid layoffs per se, aiming to […]

  • Netflix Korean series KINGDOM

    Netflix Greenlights Second Season of Korea’s ‘Kingdom’

    Vice Media, under recently installed CEO Nancy Dubuc, is in for some belt-tightening. The company, looking to cut costs amid a revenue slowdown, has instituted a hiring freeze and is aiming to reduce the size of its employee base over the next year, sources confirmed. Vice is hoping to avoid layoffs per se, aiming to […]

  • Netflix Unveils Five Anime Original Series

    Netflix Unveils Five Original Anime Shows

    Vice Media, under recently installed CEO Nancy Dubuc, is in for some belt-tightening. The company, looking to cut costs amid a revenue slowdown, has instituted a hiring freeze and is aiming to reduce the size of its employee base over the next year, sources confirmed. Vice is hoping to avoid layoffs per se, aiming to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad