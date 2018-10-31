Vice Media President Andrew Creighton Resigns Months After Harassment Investigation

Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed.

According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired after rejecting his suggestion they have a romantic relationship.

A Vice spokesman declined to comment. Creighton’s exit was first reported by The Wrap.

In March, former A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc was named CEO of Vice Media, while co-founder Shane Smith shifted into a new role as executive chairman.

After the Times story broke, Vice in January suspended Creighton and chief digital officer Mike Germano, who was also accused of several instances of sexual harassment. Germano was fired later that month.

In a January memo from Vice COO/CFO Sarah Broderick to the company’s staff, she wrote that the claim against Creighton was reviewed in 2016 by an independent law firm and was “found to lack merit, but the company agreed to settle the matter in order to avoid the expense and distraction of litigation.” While Creighton’s employment status was under review, he had been on leave.