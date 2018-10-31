You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vice Media President Andrew Creighton Resigns Months After Harassment Investigation

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrew Creighton - Vice
CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed.

According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired after rejecting his suggestion they have a romantic relationship.

A Vice spokesman declined to comment. Creighton’s exit was first reported by The Wrap.

In March, former A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc was named CEO of Vice Media, while co-founder Shane Smith shifted into a new role as executive chairman.

After the Times story broke, Vice in January suspended Creighton and chief digital officer Mike Germano, who was also accused of several instances of sexual harassment. Germano was fired later that month.

In a January memo from Vice COO/CFO Sarah Broderick to the company’s staff, she wrote that the claim against Creighton was reviewed in 2016 by an independent law firm and was “found to lack merit, but the company agreed to settle the matter in order to avoid the expense and distraction of litigation.” While Creighton’s employment status was under review, he had been on leave.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Digital

  • Andrew Creighton - Vice

    Vice Media President Andrew Creighton Resigns Months After Harassment Investigation

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg

    U.K., Canada Call on Mark Zuckerberg to Appear Before International Panel

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

  • Fandor Logo

    Fandor Targets Stranded FilmStruck Users With Discounted Annual Subscription Offer

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

  • Facebook Stock

    Facebook Emphasizes Shift to Stories as User Growth Continues to Slow in Q3

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

  • Hulu - Heather Moosnick

    Hulu Taps YouTube's Heather Moosnick as SVP of Content Partnerships

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

  • Google Home Speakers Now Play Sound

    Disney Uses Google Home Speakers to Add Soundtracks to Kids Books

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    What's Coming to Netflix in November 2018

    Vice Media president Andrew Creighton has left the company, coming nearly a year after it was revealed that he paid a former employee to settle a claim about sexual harassment, Variety has confirmed. According to an exposé by the New York Times published last December, Creighton paid $135,000 in 2016 to an ex-Vice employee after she alleged she was fired […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad